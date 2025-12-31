These Are The Jalopnik Staff's Favorite Stories From 2025

By Collin Woodard
Congratulations, everyone. You made it to the end of 2025. Well, almost the end of 2025. I guess there's still a chance you could end up pancaked by a brodozer before the clock strikes midnight on January 1, but hey, that's why we run posts like this a few days early — so I can add your clicks to my yearly total in case you kick the bucket. Thank you for those, by the way. If you didn't click, we wouldn't have jobs, and since none of us are independently wealthy, we desperately need to keep these jobs. 

Even if you only stick to the automotive industry, it's been a wild year. Trump's tariff policy has been chaotic to say the least, leading some automakers to decide not to sell certain cars here, as well as causing higher prices across the board. In fact, in a huge win for Republicans' promises to solve the affordability crisis, the average transaction price of a new car hit $50,000 for the first time ever. Hooray!

Oh, and we can't forget Elon Musk's foray into government work, where he did his best to destroy every regulator's ability to protect the environment, workers' rights, consumer protections, and pretty much anything else good the government does. Plus, he got his $1 trillion pay package after he invented robotaxis with human drivers and a humanoid robot that's going to turn Tesla into a $5 trillion company

That's all depressing stuff, though. What about the fun stuff? The exciting stuff? The posts we actually enjoyed writing? Well, once again, the Jalopnik staff has gone through everything we've written this year and put together a list of staff picks that we're especially proud of. Sure, you may have already seen most of these before, but maybe you missed a few. Or you want to re-read one of your favorites. Regardless, here are our staff picks for the best Jalopnik articles of 2025.

Amber DaSilva

NYC's Upset Election Was Drawn Along An Odd Line: Car Ownership

You Desperately Need About 8 Gallons Of Old Gas

The Tesla Diner's Menu Is As Overpriced, Under-Thought, And Full Of Dated Memes As The Cars

Lufthansa Offering First Class Tickets To Pound Town With New Double Suite

Andy Kalmowitz

New Puma Ferrari Merch Screams 'I Let Others Finish First'

David Lynch Directed Some Of The Most Surreal Car Commercials You'll Ever See

Driving The Lamborghini LM002 Is Even More Amazing And Terrible Than You Expect

2025 Lucid Gravity's Brilliance Makes Other Cars Seem Pointless

2026 Honda Prelude Early Track Drive Gives Us A Quick Taste Of Honda's Hot Hybrid Coupe

Collin Woodard

Charging Was Somehow Still The Biggest Problem With Road-Tripping My Fiat 500e

2026 Rivian R1T And R1S Quad-Motor Make More Than 1,000 HP, But Their Off-Road Capabilities Are The Bigger Story

I Road Tripped The Zero S So You Don't Have To

Once Again, We're Begging You Not To Shoot Lost Drivers Simply Turning Around Or Asking For Directions

America Has To Fix Traffic And Transportation If It Ever Wants People To Get Healthier

Daniel Golson

Reflecting On 20 Years Of The Bugatti Veyron, The Greatest Car Of All Time, With Bugatti Design Director Frank Heyl

Faraday Future Revealed A Rebadged Chinese Minivan In Los Angeles And It Was A Complete Disaster

Genesis G90 Magma Wingback Concept Is An Extremely Cool Wagon That Could Easily Go Into Production (And Probably Will)

The First Cadillac Celestiq Owner Is Already Enjoying Their Bespoke $340,000 EV And Parking It Like A Normal Car

Tesla's New Model Y Being Really Ugly Isn't Even In The Top 3 Of Reasons Why You Shouldn't Buy One

Concept Car Studio's Rad Giugiaro-Inspired Wheels Were Designed By Queer Artists For A Wide Enthusiast Audience

Erin Marquis

No, Henry Ford Did Not Recall The Model-T Over Butt-Biting Bugs

Genesis' Exciting Shift To The Higher-End Luxury Market Could Not Come At A Worse Time

Anyone Can Drive Volvo's New VNL Semi Truck, But That Won't Make You A Trucker

Logan Carter

2025 Volkswagen ID Buzz Has The Best Vibes Of Any New Car On Sale

Toyota Took Over A Napalm Factory In Long Beach To Manufacture Truck Beds And Avoid The Chicken Tax

Rear-Wheel-Drive 2026 Volvo EX30 Single Motor Is A Fun, High-Quality EV With Tech That Takes Some Getting Used To

LA's Love Of Cars Led To The Wacky, Eye-Catching Googie Architecture Style For Roadside Businesses

The Surprising History Of Toyota's TRD Program In The U.S.

Ryan Erik King

Journeyman Ending 239-Race Podium Drought Proves F1 Fairytales Still Happen

The Winner Of History's First Car Race Murdered His Wife In A 'Crime Of Passion'

Michelin Put 40,000 Miles On An E36 BMW M3 Lightweight To Improve Its Tires

