These Are The Jalopnik Staff's Favorite Stories From 2025

Congratulations, everyone. You made it to the end of 2025. Well, almost the end of 2025. I guess there's still a chance you could end up pancaked by a brodozer before the clock strikes midnight on January 1, but hey, that's why we run posts like this a few days early — so I can add your clicks to my yearly total in case you kick the bucket. Thank you for those, by the way. If you didn't click, we wouldn't have jobs, and since none of us are independently wealthy, we desperately need to keep these jobs.

Even if you only stick to the automotive industry, it's been a wild year. Trump's tariff policy has been chaotic to say the least, leading some automakers to decide not to sell certain cars here, as well as causing higher prices across the board. In fact, in a huge win for Republicans' promises to solve the affordability crisis, the average transaction price of a new car hit $50,000 for the first time ever. Hooray!

Oh, and we can't forget Elon Musk's foray into government work, where he did his best to destroy every regulator's ability to protect the environment, workers' rights, consumer protections, and pretty much anything else good the government does. Plus, he got his $1 trillion pay package after he invented robotaxis with human drivers and a humanoid robot that's going to turn Tesla into a $5 trillion company.

That's all depressing stuff, though. What about the fun stuff? The exciting stuff? The posts we actually enjoyed writing? Well, once again, the Jalopnik staff has gone through everything we've written this year and put together a list of staff picks that we're especially proud of. Sure, you may have already seen most of these before, but maybe you missed a few. Or you want to re-read one of your favorites. Regardless, here are our staff picks for the best Jalopnik articles of 2025.