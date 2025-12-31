These Are The Jalopnik Staff's Favorite Stories From 2025
Congratulations, everyone. You made it to the end of 2025. Well, almost the end of 2025. I guess there's still a chance you could end up pancaked by a brodozer before the clock strikes midnight on January 1, but hey, that's why we run posts like this a few days early — so I can add your clicks to my yearly total in case you kick the bucket. Thank you for those, by the way. If you didn't click, we wouldn't have jobs, and since none of us are independently wealthy, we desperately need to keep these jobs.
Even if you only stick to the automotive industry, it's been a wild year. Trump's tariff policy has been chaotic to say the least, leading some automakers to decide not to sell certain cars here, as well as causing higher prices across the board. In fact, in a huge win for Republicans' promises to solve the affordability crisis, the average transaction price of a new car hit $50,000 for the first time ever. Hooray!
Oh, and we can't forget Elon Musk's foray into government work, where he did his best to destroy every regulator's ability to protect the environment, workers' rights, consumer protections, and pretty much anything else good the government does. Plus, he got his $1 trillion pay package after he invented robotaxis with human drivers and a humanoid robot that's going to turn Tesla into a $5 trillion company.
That's all depressing stuff, though. What about the fun stuff? The exciting stuff? The posts we actually enjoyed writing? Well, once again, the Jalopnik staff has gone through everything we've written this year and put together a list of staff picks that we're especially proud of. Sure, you may have already seen most of these before, but maybe you missed a few. Or you want to re-read one of your favorites. Regardless, here are our staff picks for the best Jalopnik articles of 2025.
Amber DaSilva
Andy Kalmowitz
New Puma Ferrari Merch Screams 'I Let Others Finish First'
David Lynch Directed Some Of The Most Surreal Car Commercials You'll Ever See
Driving The Lamborghini LM002 Is Even More Amazing And Terrible Than You Expect
2025 Lucid Gravity's Brilliance Makes Other Cars Seem Pointless
2026 Honda Prelude Early Track Drive Gives Us A Quick Taste Of Honda's Hot Hybrid Coupe
Collin Woodard
Charging Was Somehow Still The Biggest Problem With Road-Tripping My Fiat 500e
2026 Rivian R1T And R1S Quad-Motor Make More Than 1,000 HP, But Their Off-Road Capabilities Are The Bigger Story
I Road Tripped The Zero S So You Don't Have To
Once Again, We're Begging You Not To Shoot Lost Drivers Simply Turning Around Or Asking For Directions
America Has To Fix Traffic And Transportation If It Ever Wants People To Get Healthier
Daniel Golson
Reflecting On 20 Years Of The Bugatti Veyron, The Greatest Car Of All Time, With Bugatti Design Director Frank Heyl
Faraday Future Revealed A Rebadged Chinese Minivan In Los Angeles And It Was A Complete Disaster
Genesis G90 Magma Wingback Concept Is An Extremely Cool Wagon That Could Easily Go Into Production (And Probably Will)
The First Cadillac Celestiq Owner Is Already Enjoying Their Bespoke $340,000 EV And Parking It Like A Normal Car
Tesla's New Model Y Being Really Ugly Isn't Even In The Top 3 Of Reasons Why You Shouldn't Buy One
Concept Car Studio's Rad Giugiaro-Inspired Wheels Were Designed By Queer Artists For A Wide Enthusiast Audience
Erin Marquis
Logan Carter
2025 Volkswagen ID Buzz Has The Best Vibes Of Any New Car On Sale
Toyota Took Over A Napalm Factory In Long Beach To Manufacture Truck Beds And Avoid The Chicken Tax
Rear-Wheel-Drive 2026 Volvo EX30 Single Motor Is A Fun, High-Quality EV With Tech That Takes Some Getting Used To
LA's Love Of Cars Led To The Wacky, Eye-Catching Googie Architecture Style For Roadside Businesses