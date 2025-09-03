Tesla's Robotaxi Tech Is So Revolutionary, It's Moving The 'Safety Monitor' To The Driver's Seat

Tesla is all about innovation. After all, how many other automakers could take a sedan MotorTrend loved and turn it into a crossover MotorTrend absolutely hated? Or build a truck that had to be recalled eight times for, among other things, body panels flying off on the road? And while lame, dumb companies such as Waymo don't come with a human in the robotaxi, Tesla is once again the innovator here, with Electrek reporting the company has moved its safety monitors to the driver's seat. If that's not robotaxi innovation, I don't know what is.

Allegedly, this change is because Tesla's robo taxis now operate on highways, as well as surface streets, and it's true that crashes are more dangerous at highway speeds. Waymo dealt with that issue by making sure its robotaxis were safe enough to operate on highways, but who needs that? As Tesla so ingeniously figured out, you don't need vehicles that can safely drive themselves to their destinations to launch a robotaxi service. You just need a Level 2 driver-assistance system and someone sitting in the driver's seat to correct all the mistakes the system makes.

The haters will, of course, say we already have that, and it's just an Uber ride from a driver who owns a Tesla, but those people don't understand business. Do those people own companies with a $1 trillion market cap? No, they do not. Elon Musk does, though, and it's all because he understands businesses thrive on innovation.