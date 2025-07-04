Charging Was Somehow Still The Biggest Problem With Road-Tripping My Fiat 500e

You aren't supposed to road-trip the Fiat 500e. Then again, you also probably aren't supposed to lease a Fiat 500e if you live in a rural area, and I already did that, so why not take it on a road trip? I'd get to do something interesting, you'd get to enjoy my suffering and everyone would win except for the poor Fiat PR person whose boss is mad I keep calling it the worst new electric vehicle you can buy today.

In my defense, though, I'm only referring to the numbers when I say the 500e is the worst new EV. It has the lowest range of any new EV on the market and also has the lowest charging speed. It also has the fewest doors, unless you count the liftgate as a door, which I do not. If you do, technically, the Rolls-Royce Spectre takes the award for fewest doors. It's a little crazy to think that if you don't want a sedan, truck or SUV, your only options for EVs in the U.S. are the Fiat 500e and the Rolls-Royce Spectre, but nevertheless, here we are.

In reality, the Fiat 500e has been an outstanding daily driver. The numbers may be smaller than other alternatives, but it's perfectly sized for two people, and unlike with my 2015 500e I barely think about range on a daily or even weekly basis. I keep the cabin at a pleasant 70 degrees, drive wherever I need to go, accelerate quicker than most other drivers and have even thought about autocrossing it (if I can ever justify buying a new set of tires) because it's actually pretty fun to drive.

Even if other EVs have better numbers, the only time I wish it had more than roughly 150 miles of range is when I have to charge on the way back from the airport after a work trip. Its 85-kW DC fast-charging power could also be better, but by the time I pop into the bathroom and get some food it's usually already at 80%, so it's not like I regularly find myself sitting in the car, waiting for it to charge. So, again, why not take it on a road trip?