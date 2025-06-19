2025 Volkswagen ID Buzz Has The Best Vibes Of Any New Car On Sale

My love of cars started before I could speak. My mom still tells the story of how I would chase classic Volkswagens down the road, and how I could identify the sound of an air-cooled flat-4 from miles away. I was especially smitten with the goofy, gawky, brick-on-wheels that was the original Volkswagen Transporter, particularly the early models with split windshields, two-tone paint, and an unreasonable number of windows.

Over the years I swooned over Volkswagen's numerous concept vehicles that hinted at a modern revival of the vehicle commonly known as the VW bus, and even though it took way too long, it's finally here. I couldn't have been more excited for my first chance to get behind the wheel of the official road-going Volkswagen ID Buzz. And what's even more exciting? It absolutely lived up to my expectations.

Full Disclosure: Volkswagen was gracious enough to lend me a 2025 ID Buzz for a whole week and I got to live with it, parade my friends around in it, take it to the beach for a photoshoot, and fight off the hordes of people who asked questions about it wherever I went. It brought a smile to the face of everyone who noticed it, and I was immensely sad to give it back. It's better to have loved and lost, right?