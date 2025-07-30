You Desperately Need About 8 Gallons Of Old Gas

The gas itself is apparently out of a jet ski, and the seller — provider, really, since it's free — has no earthly idea how old it is. Can you imagine? It could be years old! The seller only says they're "fairly sure" it's bad, but fuel doesn't last incredibly long. This stuff is almost certainly bad, or at least certain enough for you to go check it out in person. Really look for that old gas smell. What would you do with about 8 gallons of old gas? It's really up to you! The world is your smelly, oxidized, likely watered-down oyster when you're rolling with two open buckets of old gas!

Now if you're thinking that eight gallons of gallons of old gasoline plus two Lowe's buckets for free sounds too good to be true, you'd be right. The buckets are not included. You'll have to bring your own five-gallon Lowes buckets to carry the old gas home, which are somehow actually made of the proper plastic for transporting gasoline. Plus, your freeing the current Lowes buckets from their duty of carrying old gas will mean they'll be available to fill with the next best thing: Old two-stroke oil.