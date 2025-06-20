I Road Tripped The Zero S So You Don't Have To

I did something dumb.

No, I didn't buy another Fiat 500e. I have plenty of those in my possession at the moment, although if I found the right Abarth convertible with a manual, I might be tempted. Instead, this has to do with the electric motorcycle that Zero loaned me. It's a Zero S, a naked bike that offers about 150 miles of range and makes 97 pound-feet of torque. I'd been riding it around town when it wasn't raining, and it was actually far easier to ride than you'd think, at least with traction control on (I leave the traction control on).

Now, I'm not going to pretend these bikes are cheap. With a starting price of $14,995, you really have to want an electric motorcycle in order to justify buying one, but for around-town duty, it really is fantastic. It's more comfortable than you might think, and without any need for a gas tank, it has a convenient little storage compartment that can swallow a six-pack and even a few other things, meaning I can make a quick trip to the store or a friend's house without needing to bring a backpack.

In fact, I'd argue the Zero S is almost too easy to ride. It almost feels like an e-bike you don't have to pedal, except then you look down at the speedometer, and the numbers are climbing far faster than you would have ever possibly imagined. And while it might not have enough range for a ride up to the mountains and back, 150 miles is plenty for riding around all day. Then, you just plug it into a regular wall outlet, and you're good to go the next day.