2026 Honda Prelude Early Track Drive Gives Us A Quick Taste Of Honda's Hot Hybrid Coupe

At the heart of the 2026 Prelude is the Civic Hybrid's naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline-four and two electric motors. All in all, the system puts out the aforementioned 200 hp and 232 pound-feet of torque, exactly the same as the Civic Hybrid I tested last year. All of that power is routed to the front wheels through Honda's direct drive eCVT system, which isn't really a CVT at all, but that's what they call it. Really, there is no transmission at all, but it's hard to tell with the brilliant S+ Shift system — more on that later. There aren't any official performance figures yet, but my butt tells me that its 0-to-60-mph time is probably somewhere in the low-to-mid 6-second range, which is around where the current Civic Hybrid is. That's not going to set any records, but you're going to get out of your own way just fine. In any case, straight-line speed really isn't what the Prelude is about.

The Prelude, true to its roots, is a little demon when it goes around a corner. Thank the dual-axis front strut suspension and wide track borrowed from the Type R for that, though its wheelbase is shorter than the Civic Type R's, which will almost certainly make it snappier. The car also gets the sporty Civic's steering and adaptive dampers, and they've been specifically tuned for the 'Lude. The steering rack is now 3% quicker, according to Yoshiharu Saito, one of Honda's top engineers. If you look closely behind the 19-inch wheels of the Prelude, you're going to find blue Brembo brakes (13.8 inches up front, 12 inches in the rear) that are also pulled directly from the Type R. The Prelude comes standard with Continental all-season tires, but summers will be an option; sadly, the car I drove was fitted with the all-seasons.

Honda

Though I spent a collective 8 minutes in the Prelude, I could tell it is a nice place to be. I mean, all Civics are. Of course, this is a bit better and more sporty than your run-of-the-mill Civic. The Prelude is fitted with a couple of very handsome and very supportive heated bucket seats up front that did a good job of holding my large ass in when I hucked it around a corner at Honda's test track, and despite the fact that the car is rather low, I had no issue with headroom. I can't say I tried out the back seats, but they didn't exactly seem capacious. That's not my problem, though. I'm driving. I also didn't spend much time with the tech. Again, I had 8 minutes. Do you all care about this thing's steering feel or whether CarPlay is easy to connect to? That's what I thought. It's typical Honda. It's good. You'll like it.