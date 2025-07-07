Journeyman Ending 239-Race Podium Drought Proves F1 Fairytales Still Happen

Like Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown, Nico Hülkenberg seemed fated to never step foot on a podium at the end of an F1 race. Against all odds, the 37-year-old driver finally secured his maiden top-three finish during Sunday's British Grand Prix and collected a Lego trophy. It was a tumultuous 239-race wait that saw Hülkenberg fired twice since his 2010 rookie season and passed over for factory seats at Mercedes and Ferrari. Despite that, his long-awaited triumph was celebrated by every team in the paddock.

In stereotypical fashion, the British weather threw a wrench into Sunday's race at Silverstone. Unpredictable conditions had teams gambling on slick tires in wet conditions and drivers losing control on the slippery track surface. It was a perfect recipe for Hülkenberg and his subpar Sauber to shine. The point came on the ninth lap when the Swiss team bolted on a second set of intermediate tires to the car while others were hoping for the showers to clear. When the rain returned and produced near monsoon conditions, Hülkenberg was catapulted up to fourth place as the frontrunners pitted.

Hülkenberg wasn't handed the spot on the podium. The German driver had to get around Aston Martin's Lance Stroll while fleeing a hard-charging Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion typically finds extra pace in his home race regardless of the machinery he's driving. Hülkenberg's late race speed was stunning as he set the fastest lap while keeping Hamilton at bay. The Sauber eventually crossed the finish line five seconds ahead of the Ferrari.