America Has To Fix Traffic And Transportation If It Ever Wants People To Get Healthier

Outside of the occasional salad, fast food is generally about as unhealthy as food gets. It's packed full of more salt than you would ever use in your own cooking, while also being incredibly high in calories and generally lacking important vitamins and other micronutrients found in fruits and vegetables. Ask any registered dietitian, and they'll tell you cutting down on fast food in favor of eating at home is one of the best decisions you can make. So if we want the population to get healthier, finding ways to encourage people to eat less fast food is a necessary part of that. And what's one factor that causes people to eat more fast food? Traffic.

A study published in the Journal of Urban Economics earlier this year that looked into the relationship between fast food consumption and traffic found that the worse traffic got, the more fast food people ate. The study found that "[o]n average, a one standard deviation increase in weekday traffic delay — equivalent to a 31 second per mile increase in delay — is associated with a 1% increase in fast food visits. In Los Angeles alone, that would work out to about 1.2 million additional fast food visits every year. If the heavier traffic occurred close to meal times, drivers were even more likely to stop for fast food. Meanwhile, grocery store visits also dropped slightly when traffic increased.

If you could reduce congestion, that would, in turn, reduce the amount of fast food people eat. New York recently instituted congestion relief pricing in one of the busiest parts of the city, which decreased travel times almost overnight. However, that program was really only possible because NYC has a mostly functional public transportation system that people can take instead of driving, and it's close enough to being a real city that you can walk or ride a bike if you don't need to go particularly far. Revamping most other metro areas won't be cheap, easy or fast, and it'll likely be close to impossible under the current parking-obsessed administration, but the status quo sure isn't working.