2025 Lucid Gravity's Brilliance Makes Other Cars Seem Pointless

Regardless of how you're driving the Gravity Grand Touring, you'll be thrilled to be spending time in its interior. The list of vehicles on sale today with a cockpit this lovely is exceedingly short, and none of them cost as little as the Gravity does. No matter where you look you'll find wonderful-feeling leathers, bright metal pieces, open-pore woods and really interesting fabric and canvas materials. The car I drove was fitted with Lucid's extremely soothing Yosemite color combination, which gave the Gravity a super airy feeling along with the massive windshield in front of you and the overall layout of the cabin's controls. In a world where a lot of car interiors feel interchangeable between brands, the Gravity sets itself apart as something that is not of this world. It's certainly a place that is meant to make you feel calm and help you unwind. Lucid says it's inspired by mid-century modern furniture, and that shows through.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Adding to this serenity is the way the two main screens operate. The Gravity is undoubtedly a very tech-forward vehicle, but the way Lucid has implemented the technology throughout its cabin is really something. The Gravity, similarly to the Air, has two screens for front passengers. A curved 34-inch 6K display looks rather lovely and serves as your gauge cluster and infotainment screen; the right side is operated via touch. Below that is a 12.6-inch touchscreen that lets you control much of the Gravity's functions. Both are integrated rather well and customizable enough that you can put whatever information you want wherever you want it. If that's not your style, you can always hook up Apple CarPlay (Android Auto is apparently coming soon) and let that do the work for you. The gauge cluster section is left mostly clutter-free with just a speedometer and a regen braking meter viewable.

If you activate Lucid's brilliant DreamDrive 2 Pro Level 2 driver-assist system, you get a rendering of all of the vehicles around you in that open gauge screen space. Right now Gravitys don't have it, but over-the-air updates adding full hands-free highway driving and automatic lane changes are said to be coming. Even further down the road, Lucid engineers tell me we'll see a Level 3 hands-free driving system in the Gravity. The hardware is apparently already there, it just needs to be switched on.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Everything just works super well in this car, and it made driving through the tight roads of the Ojai Valley in California that much more enjoyable — even if the squircle steering wheel took a bit of getting used to, especially in hand-over-hand maneuvers. Designers tell me the shape of the wheel was a real back and forth internally at Lucid, but they ultimately went with it because ths shape doesn't block the gauge cluster in the same way a regular steering wheel would. I get it, and you'll get used to it. It's not nearly as bad as Tesla's yoke, so don't worry.