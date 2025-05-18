Concept Car Studio's Rad Giugiaro-Inspired Wheels Were Designed By Queer Artists For A Wide Enthusiast Audience

One of the biggest reasons people love car designs from the 1980s and '90s are the wheels, which were often funky and completely untraditional, a vibe that has largely been gone from wheel design for years until a recent resurgence. Still, in the aftermarket scene it can be tough to find well-made aftermarket wheels with throwback designs that fit iconic cars like the Subaru XT or Lamborghini Countach. My friend Brent Lawson is working to solve that with the Vector wheel he's created for his Concept Car Studio brand, and I sat down with him to learn all about this rad project.

Ten years ago with restricted access to a car Lawson was searching for alternative ways to get into the car industry, and says he "quickly found that there were a lot of car enthusiasts that shared similar experiences outside of the mainstream binary of modern car culture." After starting Concept Car Studio he partnered with all sorts of artists and companies like Red Bull to print the excellent culture magazine Leatherette, which focused on the intersection of queer culture and the custom car scene, and put on events like the Nokturnal Emissions rave that "helped introduce queer people to historical custom car culturalists," says Lawson. "We had these OG car guys with tattoos and big clothes hanging out with dolls in two pieces and glittered skin balm. It was awesome to be able to connect these two scenes together through cars and music. Drawing unusual connections is what Concept Car Studio is all about."

Now, after spending almost two years in creative roles at Donut Media, Lawson has launched the custom-order Vector wheel, partnering with an all queer team to do it. He recently showed the first physical set on an Isuzu Impulse at the recent Analog and Grit show in San Diego, and they look incredible.