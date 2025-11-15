The Surprising History Of Toyota's TRD Program In The U.S.

Toyota is known for producing exceptionally reliable, well-built, and well-engineered cars and trucks, but they are not often all that exciting. Toyota does make some enthusiast vehicles, they just typically have a few extra letters attached to their name: TRD. (And GR now, of course, but today we're talking about TRD.) I recently visited the TRD offices in Costa Mesa, California to learn all about the rich history of Toyota Racing Development in the United States, and came away from the experience with some fresh lore that Jalopnik readers love. TRD isn't the only intriguing part of Toyota's history in the United States though; we recently shared another great bit of Toyota trivia when we explored how it took over a napalm factory in Long Beach, California to build truck beds and avoid The Chicken Tax.

The first time that the letters TRD adorned anything in the United States, it was actually thanks to a Filipino racing duo who imported TRD parts from the Philippines, totally independent from Toyota. Nowadays the letters TRD adorn the beds of some of the toughest, most capable, and most durable pickup trucks and SUVs on sale today, as well as some special edition cars and aftermarket performance parts. Perhaps less known, the letters TRD also adorn winning NASCAR teams, blisteringly fast Funny Car drag-strip destroyers, and Baja-battling trophy trucks. Here's how it all started.