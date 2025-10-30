Anyone Can Drive Volvo's New VNL Semi Truck, But That Won't Make You A Trucker

"If you want to do the bank, we can," my Volvo instructor Eric let me know after I jokingly pitched the idea to him. I was in the driver's seat of a new Volvo VNL heavy duty truck, going 40 miles per hour on my second loop of a three-mile track. Despite having never driven a semi truck before, I was feeling cocky. Instead of a fighter jet's worth of dials and switches and a three-foot shifter, I encountered a driving experience familiar to anyone who has been in a passenger car lately: parking brake, gas pedal and an automatic transmission.

Hauling a load of 70,000 pounds of gravel in a full-sized trailer didn't really change the equation for him either; I wanted to hit that bank at speed, and my instructor was all smiles and thumbs up. Suddenly, Mr. "drive at the speed you feel safest" turned into Mr. "put up, or shut up."

I never thought I would be driving a semi truck, let alone getting a heavy duty truck slightly sideways on a 45-degree banked turn at the Michelin Laurens Proving Grounds near Greenville South Carolina. Driving the truck was as straightforward as its cockpit. The intimidating became friendly in less than three miles behind the wheel. As complex as a big rig can seem, Volvo has made one that is downright approachable, and even extremely comfortable. But make no mistake, all the special mattresses and finely tuned suspensions in the world won't make heavy duty truck driving easy, and the only gig tougher than driving these trucks might be selling these made-in-the-USA trucks in Trump's America.

Full disclosure: Volvo Trucks invited me out to South Carolina to experience its new semi truck, paying for my flights and putting me up in a hotel.