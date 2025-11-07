Reflecting On 20 Years Of The Bugatti Veyron, The Greatest Car Of All Time, With Bugatti Design Director Frank Heyl

If you can believe it, the greatest car of all time has been around for 20 years now. That's right, the Bugatti Veyron officially entered production in September 2005, following an extremely long, fraught development cycle — one that I was glued to like the kid watching TV in "Poltergeist," but in a good way. I devoured every Veyron spy shot and update in the magazines and web blogs. When it finally went on sale, I marveled at every print review and "Top Gear" appearance, saved photos of every new one that got spotted, argued about which new special edition was best on forums, recited every piece of trivia to anyone who would listen; usually that was just my parents. (Did you know it'll run out of fuel in less than 8 minutes at top speed?) In my professional career, I bring up the Veyron at almost every opportunity. I might have spent more time of my life thinking about the Veyron than anything else, car-related or otherwise.

It was six years between the Veyron entering production and me actually seeing one for the first time, and I happened to see three all in the same day when I visited the Los Angeles Auto Show as a freshman car design student. Every spotting since has taken my breath away, even in recent years when I've been lucky enough to attend car shows that Bugattis frequent, and live in a city where I can just randomly spot one driving down the street pretty often. The Veyron remains a mythical creature, a technical impossibility, a total moonshot work of art that somehow lives right here on our planet, on our roads. If there were automotive wonders of the world, it would be at the top.

Daniel Golson / Jalopnik

So you can imagine what it was like for me walking onto the lawn of the Las Vegas Concours last weekend, where there were forty-five Veyrons all organized together as part of a 20th anniversary celebration. Not only was it the largest public gathering of Veyrons ever, but it was the largest number of Bugattis in one place ever. And there were actually 47 Veyrons, as Broad Arrow had auctioned one off the night before for a record price and placed it in a separate section of the show, and Bugatti had a Veyron on its stand, a glorious white Super Sport that was the 300th car built. Also amongst the 45 Veyrons were three Mistrals and eight Chirons, and flanking the Super Sport 300 on Bugatti's stand was another Chiron Super Sport, another Mistral, a one-of-ten Centodieci, a one-of-40 Bolide, a one-of-40 Divo named Lady Bug, and the design model for the Tourbillon.

It was extremely overwhelming, and I feel like I'm still riding the high of that day. Just as overwhelmed was Bugatti director of design Frank Heyl, who joined the company in 2008 as a senior exterior designer. "Even I am at 18 years with the brand, and I haven't seen this many Bugatti Veyrons in one spot ever," Heyl told me as we decompressed from the show in the shade next to the Bugatti stand and reflected on the Veyron's legacy, secrets of its design and development, how the art of Bugatti family members influences new cars 100 years later, and why there never has been, or ever will be, another car like the Veyron.