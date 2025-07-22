The Tesla Diner's Menu Is As Overpriced, Under-Thought, And Full Of Dated Memes As The Cars

The "Tesla Burger," known to the menu website's backend as ASSET_ID_LACY_JUICY, is a smash burger with pickles, lettuce, onion, cheese, and sauce on a Martin's potato roll. If this sounds familiar, it's because it's the default burger of Shake Shack and also pretty much every other restaurant that makes a burger. Smashing the burger flat on the griddle gives you those crispy bits around the edges — the LACY from the asset name — and Tesla's chefs do get points for putting the lettuce beneath the patty, where it belongs.

The core issue with this burger isn't the burger itself, but the fact that it costs $13.50 for what is essentially an eight-buck burger from Shake Shack. Sure, the Tesla diner claims to use marginally more beef than a single Shake Shack patty, but even a double from the latter — which comes out to more beef — costs less than the former. Are caramelized onions worth five bucks? Are they really? When In-n-Out is right there, with a double-double animal style plus fries and a drink for less?

The photo here looks appetizing enough, it's pretty hard to make a smash burger look bad, but the real-life version manages. Truly just some unruly overcooked beef haphazardly slapped onto a too-small bun with no regard for anyone's ability to hold it. The cheese also looks greasy as all hell.