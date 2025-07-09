The First Cadillac Celestiq Owner Is Already Enjoying Their Bespoke $340,000 EV And Parking It Like A Normal Car

It's one thing to see a Celestiq at an auto show, or driving down the road with no other cars around, but seeing it parked on the street with normal traffic surrounding it really emphasizes just how bananas the Celestiq's design is. First of all, it's huge. At 217.2 inches long it sits between the Escalade and Escalade ESV in length, and it's a few inches longer than the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV. The Celestiq is also quite a bit shorter in height than the Spectre, coming in about as tall as a Porsche Panamera. With a super short front overhang and a seriously long rear overhang the proportions are dramatic as hell, and the wagon-y shape is unlike anything else on the road.

It looks even more spectacular in motion, and especially at night, as I was lucky enough to witness the Celestiq driving away after sitting at a stoplight. The way the taillights play red light onto the ground is fantastic, and I love the lit-up grille. It is just freakin' awesome. It's now been days since I saw the Celestiq, and I haven't been able to stop thinking about it. Hopefully I'll keep seeing this Celestiq regularly, and hopefully many more will be delivered to customers in Los Angeles. But not that many — Cadillac will only be making about 25 of them this year, and it'll only have the capacity to build around one or two per day after that. Back in 2022, Cadillac said that it already was sold out for nearly two years of production.