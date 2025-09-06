Behold The Humanoid Robot That Will Turn Tesla Into A $5 Trillion Company

The video embedded above was originally posted by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff over on Twitter, and it really is incredible just how intelligent, advanced and agile it appears to be. Truly, no other company in the world could build a humanoid robot that even comes close to this level of innovation. We're entering a whole new world, where employers will no longer have to pay human workers to make them rich, and it's all thanks to the visionary genius of Elon Musk.

Optimus stands like a normal human, walks like a normal and responds exactly like a normal human, but it's also so much more useful than a normal human. What human could take you into the kitchen to check to see if there's a Coke in the fridge? And just look at that reaction time. Before you know it, these things are going to be sprinting around factories so fast, the only thing slowing them down will be the friction from the air. They're going to be everywhere, doing everything for us, and anyone who says differently is probably a Tesla short looking to make a quick buck.

Not that anyone could possibly short Tesla after seeing this demonstration, of course. The only reasonable response to seeing such rock-solid proof that Tesla is about to change the world and enter a new era of sci-fi becoming reality is to put all your money into Tesla. If your financial advisor disagrees, fire them and get someone who better understands their fiduciary duty. They're probably just scared their jobs will soon be taken away by Grok anyway.