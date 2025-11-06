Elon Musk Gets His $1 Trillion Pay Package, Promises That Robots Will Follow Criminals Around To Stop Them From Doing Crimes In The Future

Well, it finally happened. Tesla shareholders have officially approved Elon Musk's $1 trillion pay package, setting him up to potentially become the world's first trillionaire. The newly approved package would also allow Musk to increase the size of his ownership stake in Tesla, potentially giving him more than 25% of the company, Bloomberg reports. That said, it's not like the shareholders just handed him a trillion dollars. He'll have to hit a series of market cap and operational milestones along the way if he wants his shares, and there's no guarantee that will happen.

The market cap milestones are relatively straightforward, with the first one being a $2 trillion valuation and subsequent milestones set every time the valuation goes up another $500 billion. The operational milestones, however, are a bit more varied, requiring Tesla to deliver a total of 20 million vehicles, hit 10 million subscriptions for its so-called "Full Self-Driving" software (that isn't actually capable of full self-driving), bring a million robotaxis into operation, deliver 1 million of Tesla's humanoid robots and then bring adjusted earnings to $50 billion. After adjusted EBITDA hits $50 billion, Musk will then have to grow earnings to $80 billion, then $130 billion, $210 billion, $300 billion and, finally, $400 billion.

So, in order for Musk to get his $1 trillion, he's going to have to sell cars, build robotaxis, drastically increase revenue and somehow figure out how to make people buy a bunch of janky robots that no one wants. Getting there won't be easy, and that's a good thing, because no one person should ever have that kind of money. No one should be allowed to become a billionaire, either, but they definitely shouldn't be allowed to accumulate $1 trillion.

To put that in perspective, a million seconds works out to about 11.5 days, while a billion seconds adds up to more than 31 years. Meanwhile, a trillion seconds is more than 31,600 years. It's beyond ridiculous, especially at a time when so many people are struggling to afford the basic costs of living.