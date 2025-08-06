The Winner Of History's First Car Race Murdered His Wife In A 'Crime Of Passion'

While competing manufacturers from motorsport's fledgling days, like Peugeot and Renault, have survived into the 21st century, the drivers of the late 19th century have faded from popular memory. The behind-the-wheel stars of that bygone century were as famous as their counterparts today, and millions of people followed their lives in and out of competition through newspapers. One incident immortalized on newsprint was when Albert Lemaître, the winner of the 1894 Paris-Rouen, stood trial for murdering his wife a dozen years after his historic victory. Despite admitting to committing the heinous act, Lemaître's attorney was able to convince the jury to acquit him using a now-antiquated defense, a crime of passion. The only thing that was missing was a low-speed car chase across Paris.

The 1894 Paris-Rouen was the first organized competitive motor race. Earlier events often touted as the first ever race featured lumbering steam-powered road-going locomotives that couldn't be realistically operated by a single person. Le Petit Journal, Paris' leading newspaper and the race's organizer, imposed regulations that favored true automobiles, a vehicle intended for personal use by an individual. These requirements controversially secured the victory for Lemaître. Comte Jules-Albert de Dion was the first to complete the 78-mile course from the French capital to Normandy with a time of six hours, 48 minutes. However, officials disqualified the Comte de Dion's steam-powered car because it required a second person to operate; a stoker to tend the boiler's fire. The victory was awarded to the 30-year-old Lemaître, the second-place finisher. His Peugeot Type 7, powered by a 3.7-horsepower Daimler engine, crossed the line three minutes behind De Dion.