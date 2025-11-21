Genesis G90 Magma Wingback Concept Is An Extremely Cool Wagon That Could Easily Go Into Production (And Probably Will)

It's rare these days for us automotive journalists to be genuinely surprised by something. Typically we receive images and information about new cars and concept under embargo ahead of the actual reveals, and it's common for new models to be teased or camouflaged prototypes to be spied well before they're ready for primetime. But yesterday at the reveal event for the Genesis GV60 Magma at Circuit Paul Ricard, the automaker served us one of the best surprises in my lifetime. At first it was a single image of a car we'd never seen before projected on screen for just a couple seconds, eliciting a frenzy of "what the hell is that?" whispers from us all in the stand. Then a few minutes later the car drove out on stage to much applause: the G90 Magma Wingback concept, probably the coolest wagon ever.

It wouldn't have been surprising if Genesis said the Wingback was just a styling exercise, something no one could actually buy that would be relegated to the lobby of a design studio or maybe a Pebble Beach showcase. But I hope you're sitting down and bracing yourselves for this — in a media roundtable today, president and chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke said the G90 Magma Wingback was envisioned as a coachbuilt model, but it could easily be produced in larger numbers.