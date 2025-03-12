Tesla's New Model Y Being Really Ugly Isn't Even In The Top 3 Of Reasons Why You Shouldn't Buy One

If somehow all of that still isn't enough to convince you, just know that there are so many better electric vehicle alternatives out there, the purchase of none of which will fund a baby-obsessed freak's ketamine addiction. Without factoring in the federal incentives that Trump is trying to get rid of, the new Model Y starts at $59,990 for the Launch Series long range dual-motor version, which is the only kind of Model Y facelift currently available to order. (A pre-facelift rear-wheel-drive Model Y costs $44,990; add $3,000 for AWD and $8,000 for FSD, which is standard on the new Launch model.) A 327-mile range and 4.1-second 0-to-60-mph time for the new Model Y is good, sure, but no longer class-leading or impressive. The Model Y's charging speeds also aren't as good as other EVs with 800-volt architecture.

I could list a lot of similarly priced or segmented EVs that I'd rather have than a Model Y, and I will: Chevrolet Equinox EV, Kia EV6, Polestar 2, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Mercedes-Benz EQB, Cadillac Lyriq, Volvo EX40. I could go on. There are also a bunch of electric cars on sale that might have less range and fewer features than the Tesla, and that might not be fantastic cars in general, but I would still rather drive than a Model Y. I don't really want to drive a Toyota BZ4X, but at least it's not a Tesla. And there are more great new EVs coming out all the time, across various segments and price points.

Really, there is one EV that should put the nail in the coffin to any Model Y considerations: the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Newly face-lifted for 2025, the Ioniq 5 is quicker, more efficient, has a longer range, more features, better technology and even better styling than before. It's vastly nicer to look at and be in than the Model Y. Plus, it now has the Tesla-style NACS port, so you have access to the Tesla Supercharger network for easier road tripping. While spending money to charge at Tesla stations is still putting money into Musk's pocket, and you won't get the Ioniq 5's max charge speeds at a Tesla charger anyway, I do support owners of non-Tesla EVs hogging all of the spots at Tesla stations. The Ioniq 5 is now built in the U.S., too, so you're supporting American manufacturing. Just don't buy the damn Model Y.