Lufthansa Offering First Class Tickets To Pound Town With New Double Suite

The creation of in-plane bang capsules raises a number of questions, the first of which being that of soundproofing. These suites are in the middle of the fuselage — how much sound to those walls absorb? Jalopnik's big international traveler Daniel Golson informed me that "everyone in business class has noise-canceling headphones on anyway," but do you really want to rely on that to be the only thing stopping you from putting on a show for a cabin of Fortune 500 types? Or is that part of it, showing off what the more traditional crowd is missing out on?

If you're looking to join the mile-high club, these new Lufthansa suites may well be the way to do it. Think about this as compared to your standard economy-class bathroom. The Allegris suites have more space, more comfort, and they're actually meant to hold two people — you won't have to sneak around the flight attendants to get together. Just remember that anything too fun will get taken by the TSA before you actually make it on to the plane. Three ounces or less of liquids, and put those electronic devices in airplane mode during takeoff and landing.