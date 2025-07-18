Faraday Future Revealed A Rebadged Chinese Minivan In Los Angeles And It Was A Complete Disaster

Despite an extremely tumultuous existence, including reports of potential SEC enforcement just two days ago, Faraday Future is somehow still alive and kicking. The American startup founded by Chinese businessman Jia Yueting had only sold 16 of its $300,000+ FF91 luxury EV as of earlier this year, likely all of which went to investors or celebrity influencers, and I doubt many more (if any) have been sold since then. Earlier this week Faraday Future announced it had secured $105 million in financing to fund the launch of a new model called the FX Super One, the first model in FF's Faraday X sub-brand.

In the invitation to the FX Super One's reveal, which I attended on Thursday night, the company described it as "the world's first AI-powered luxury MPV and a true disruptor in the electric era," and said the event would also debut "the Super EAI F.A.C.E. (Front AI Communication Ecosystem) and the new FF EAI 6x4 Architecture, which are core to Faraday Future's new tech and product direction." In the press release for the FX Super One, the company says it "isn't just about upgrading ones experience with automobiles — it's going to redefine it entirely."

I've been to a lot of reveals in my near-decade in this industry, from extravagant ones to sketchy low-budget ones, but I've never seen something quite like the FX Super One unveiling. The presentation was almost an hour of utter nonsense, and the car is a rebadged Great Wall Motor minivan with a big screen stuck on the front end for the car's seemingly useless AI assistant. Faraday Future gave basically no specs or real information about the car, we don't know when deliveries will start or where it will be built. And the CEO said prospective customers will get to help decide how much it'll cost. What?

Full disclosure: Faraday Future gave me Uber vouchers to get to and from the event, and had a seat reserved for me in the second row.