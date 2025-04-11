Genesis' Exciting Shift To The Higher-End Luxury Market Could Not Come At A Worse Time

The company was there to unveil the X Gran Coupe and the X Gran Convertible concepts. In a segment where competitor brands may have built a meaner, more aggressive car, Genesis instead drew inspiration from the Mediterranean — the Gran Coupe is full of nods to olives and the Gran Convertible has two lovely wine-dark shades of purple inside and out. Ilhun Yoon, head of the Genesis Design Center in Seoul, said the region evokes a relaxed, rich feeling, feelings which are certainly in vanishing supply these days.

"We believe we are to expand to more different experiences. We thought the Mediterranean was very relaxed and rich, and we really wanted that kind of feeling in our concepts," said Yoon. "Of course, we took colors and material out of the Mediterranean, but it's the character we really wanted."

For Genesis, the only place to expand its brand is into the less appreciated — and more exclusive — body types, hence the big ol' coupe and convertible. There are already plenty of money-making Genesis SUVs and various lengths of still-popular-abroad sedans in the lineup. Sure, you can get the GV70 and G80 in an electrified flavor, and there's the wacky standalone GV60 EV, but that's it for now. Chief Creative Officer and Chief Brand Officer for Genesis Luc Donckerwolke told journalists it's time the brand pushed for more.

"The more examples of a certain typology you see, it forces it to become a commodity," Donckerwolke said during a media round table. "I think it's important to have a different architecture in the lineup. A car which could be integrated into our line up. Make the platform the best as possible so you can use the least amount of makeup on the car."