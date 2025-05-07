Once Again, We're Begging You Not To Shoot Lost Drivers Simply Turning Around Or Asking For Directions

State Police arrested Chester, New York highway superintendent John J. Reilly — relationship to actor John C. Reilly unknown — on Saturday for allegedly shooting a lost DoorDash driver who had simply been looking for directions. Thankfully, the driver is expected to survive, although the shooting left him with "serious physical injuries," the Times Union reports. Reilly now faces three felonies, including first-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

According to a release from the State Police, the shooting took place on Friday night when the driver got lost and had issues with the app. He then tried to get directions from multiple homes in the neighborhood before trying Reilly's house. Reilly told the driver to get off his property, but even though the driver attempted to do exactly that, Reilly fired multiple shots, one of which hit him in the back. The release also notes that, in addition to being the Town of Chester Highway Superintendent, Reilly is also a federally licensed firearms dealer. He remains in the Orange County jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, a $500,000 bond, or a $750,000 partially secured bond.

As previously mentioned, the driver is expected to survive, but he also never should've been shot in the first place because getting lost and asking for directions is not a crime. And if this had been a one-off incident, that would have been one thing. Sadly, it isn't, leaving us once again begging you not to shoot lost or stranded drivers simply asking for help. You don't have to do it. I promise. They'll be better off, and so will you. In Reilly's case, first-degree assault is a Class B felony in New York and carries a five-to-25-year sentence if convicted.