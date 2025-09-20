Michelin Put 40,000 Miles On An E36 BMW M3 Lightweight To Improve Its Tires

The owners of rare cars are often derided for letting their prized possessions sit on display in climate-controlled garages to collect dust. However, there are a few examples of exclusive performance cars being used for their intended purpose. For example, Michelin still keeps a 1995 BMW M3 Lightweight in its test fleet. The tire manufacturer's test drivers have racked up 40,000 miles on the one-of-126 coupe almost exclusively on its South Carolina proving grounds and other race tracks over a quarter-century of service. This M3 isn't being used as a track day toy, but as a development tool.

Full disclosure: Michelin flew me out to Atlanta and paid for my hotel room and food, so I could demo nearly all the tires in its current lineup at Road Atlanta.

Ryan Erik King / Jalopnik





I was introduced to Michelin's BMW M3 Lightweight after towing it around Road Atlanta's hilly access roads as mystery ballast inside a trailer. Once the tiremaker's engineers dropped the door to reveal their surprise, the car was immediately recognizable from its Alpine White paint and tricolor M-stripe flag decal. The M3's oxidized headlights also told the story of a car that had been put through its paces.

Michelin bought its M3 Lightweight used in 2000 with roughly 10,000 miles on the odometer. In 1995, BMW produced the limited-run model for production-based racing in North America. To excel in competitive action, the German manufacturer shaved 200 pounds off the stock M3 by eliminating the sunroof, air conditioning system, radio, and sound-deadening material. A contemporary review from Car and Driver called the Lightweight "M3 espresso, pure and concentrated." The stiffer suspension, shorter gearing and lack of creature comforts put the focus solely on the driving experience.