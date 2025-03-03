How An Unelected Car CEO Bought His Way Into Government To Tear It Apart And Benefit Himself And His Billionaire Buddies

Elon Musk has been a controversial figure for years, but even folks who were put off by his constant lies, bigoted beliefs and creepy treatment of women have found themselves shocked by just how quickly he went from a bad person who ran a car company to a bad person who had bought his way into the government and is now tearing it apart from the inside to benefit himself and his billionaire buddies. No one voted for him, and even though we knew he supported right-wing candidates, no one had any idea that less than a month after Trump took office, we'd be debating whether the Tesla CEO had given an actual Nazi salute or if the salute he gave was just Nazi-adjacent. As new reporting from the New York Times reveals, though, Musk's plan to take over the federal government actually began several years ago at a $50,000-per-head dinner.

Allegedly, Musk first floated the idea of what would become the advisory committee that he calls DOGE (or the Department of Government Efficiency) in September 2023 during a dinner at fellow billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya's mansion to raise money for delusional presidential candidate and wannabe rapper Vivek Ramaswamy's inevitable failure of a campaign. Musk reportedly wanted to keep his presence at the dinner quiet since he wasn't quite ready to go full mask-off. There, he suggested being given access to all of the government's computers so he could gut the government from within. After all, what better way to get rid of those pesky regulators who kept complaining about the safety of his products and their damage to the environment?