Different Types Of Tires Explained: Why It's Time To Upgrade To Performance Tires For The Summer
The last thing any driver should do is overlook the importance of their tires — after all, your vehicle is literally riding on them. Car tires require more than just the occasional top off from your local gas station's air pump. Not only should they be consistently rotated, but when your tires wear down, they should be replaced entirely. If you think replacing your tires is overkill, remember that worn tires have less traction, stopping distance, responsiveness, and are more vulnerable to flats or even blowouts.
If cost is the main reason you don't replace your tires as often as you should, there are affordable, high-quality options available to you. When you combine affordable tires with seasonal sales and deals, you can upgrade your vehicle's tires without breaking the bank. For instance, by taking advantage of a generous June promotion from Continental Tires, you can earn a $110 Continental Tire Prepaid Mastercard by purchasing a set of four qualifying passenger Continental Tires between now and June 30. You can nearly double those savings by using your existing Continental Tire credit card, which would give you an extra $90 — for a total of $200 back!
Not only would you be saving a ton of money with this promotional deal, but you'd be selecting from some of the best tires on the market, such as the popular ExtremeContactSport02, an ultra-high performance summer tire perfect for the reason. Just as the quality of the tires affects your ride, so does the type of your tire you're using — and there are other options than performance tires that may be more suitable for you, depending on your needs and driving conditions. Here's a quick refresher on the major types of tires you can equip your vehicle with.
Performance tires
Performance tires are designed to do exactly that — improve performance, especially at higher speeds. That's why they're a popular option for drivers behind the wheel of sports cars and performance sedans. Continental Tire makes sure its tires live up to the name and offer ultra high-performance, making them perfect for scenic joy rides in the summer.
Models such as the ExtremeContactSport02 will offer ultra high-performance whether you're driving a passenger car on the track or the streets. The summer tires use Continental's SportPlus Technology, which enhances grip, extends tread life, and provides responsive handling. These qualities combine for a tire that offers superior dry and wet handling as well as dry and wet braking. With track-proven performance, the ExtremeContactSport02 is the preferred tire of ROUSH Performance, AMG Driving Academy, and the BMW Performance Driving School. Eligible for Continental's June promotional deal, these ultra high-performance tires can also be yours — just in time for summer.
Touring tires
Another type of tire is a touring tire, which puts comfort first for owners who use their vehicles for everyday driving. By prioritizing a smooth and quiet ride over the aggressive handling and lightning-fast speeds that's needed on the track, touring tires are a popular choice for casual drivers and those with families, whether you've got a sedan, crossover, or minivan. Longevity and reliability are also characteristics of touring tires, making them ideal for those of us with busy lives who want to minimize time spent at the body shop.
There are several models of touring tires to choose from Continental Tire, including the TrueContact54 for passenger cars and crossovers. These all-season tires feature EcoPlus Technology to optimize range and fuel consumption. Like the best touring tires, they allow for shorter stopping distances on wet roads and offer low road noise, responsive handling, and best-in-class tread life compared to competitors. Now is a great time to buy because Continental is offering a $110 rebate on the TrueContact Tour54 along with Continental's impressive warranty, 60-day trial, road hazard coverage and more during the month of June.
All-terrain tires
Drivers who are just as comfortable off the road as on will want to make sure their vehicle is too — it would be a bad idea to go off-road without tires designed to handle uneven, unpredictable surfaces. All-terrain tires provide better grip, traction, and durability so that you still have control of your vehicle, when driving on dirt or gravel roads. They'll also work just as well on smooth pavement, since you likely won't be driving exclusively off-road.
The TerrainContact A/T is a premium all-season all-terrain option from Continental Tire that is designed for vehicles that are more likely to go off-roading than passenger cars — crossovers, SUVs, and light trucks. Using Continental's TractionPlus technology, the all-terrain tire can handle grass as well as dirt and gravel, offering improved traction and robust durability. The tire, which is available in Outlined White Letter (OWL) and Black Sidewall (BSW), also offers benefits on paved roads, as it excels at grip on wet roads and has quieter road noise. Based on internal noise test results, the TerrainContact A/T runs quieter than the similar Michelin Defender LTX. Its wet braking is best-in-class, testing better than competitor models like the aforementioned Defender LTX, as well as the Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure with Kevlar and Bridgestone Dueler A/T Revo 2.
Winter tires
Just as you'll want to replace your worn performance tires before the summer, it's best to prepare for early winter storms by making sure you've got winter tires ready to go by the end of autumn. Winter tires are designed to better handle the dangerous road conditions caused by snow and ice. Even if you live in a drier climate, though, winter tires provide benefits by providing more flexible tread in colder temperatures that can harden other types of tires, lowering their overall performance.
If you live in an area with year-round snow or just like to be prepared well in advance, you can take advantage of Continental's June promotional deal and save $110 on the brand's VikingContact 7 tire. The VikingContact 7 is certified 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake, which means it meets the strict snow service requirements of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) and the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC).
It meets these requirements thanks in part to Continental's PolarPlus Technology, which offers shorter stopping distances on snow and ice-covered roads — a must-have in such conditions where responsive braking is vitally important. The tire is also designed to remain flexible in cold temperatures as well as provide better grip on winter roads.
