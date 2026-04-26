Why Being Last On Consumer Reports' List Of Safest Cars Doesn't Mean A Car's Unsafe

Car safety has come a long way, and no matter how you look at it, that sort of progress is a general win for the many pedestrians and motorists you see on the road. If, however, your purchase decision hinges on one car (or car brand) being safer than the other, then this Consumer Reports list of safest car brands should make things a bit easier. A quick glance reveals that Mazda tops the safety ranking, with Land Rover at the bottom. But this begs the question: Does that make Land Rovers unsafe?

The quick and simple answer is no. Why? Because, despite the IIHS and NHTSA not ranking newer Land Rover models, European and Australian NCAPs rate the SUVs highly, awarding them five stars, which is about as high as you can get. While their methods and emphasis are not exactly identical to what's done domestically, a five-star-rated Euro NCAP car is far from being unsafe. Understand that modern Land Rovers come with a host of active and passive safety features. But then why did CR rank it so low?

Part of the reason is the lack of IIHS and NHTSA crash test ratings, but also, CR's definition of a "safe car" includes predictable handling, braking, and interior controls that don't distract the driver. That's in addition to the vehicle's structural integrity and the available active safety systems. This explains why Tesla, because of its touchscreen-based interactions, also slipped to the bottom, despite scoring well in the crash tests.