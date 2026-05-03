How To Register A Kit Car With The Least Amount Of Hassle

So you've built your kit car or had it built, and now you're ready to register it so you can drive it on the street. You might be thinking you just need to get it insured, then you can go to the DMV. But how will you get it insured without a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)? And don't assume you'll be able to use the VIN from the donor chassis (if you're using a donor chassis).

Okay, so once you get a VIN from the government, you're good to go, right? Not quite. Did you check your state's laws about building kit cars? Are you sure you don't have any disallowed parts on it? Did you gather all receipts for every part that you bought? As you can see, getting a kit car registered is not as easy as it is for a regular vehicle. Requirements differ from state to state and are not legally defined very well in some parts of the country.

Basically, the process of getting your kit car registered begins before you start the build. It starts with researching your state's laws. Once you begin your build, make sure to get and keep receipts and Manufacturer's Certificates of Origin (MCOs), if applicable, for every part. Then, get a VIN for the vehicle from the government. The next step, in most states, is to find a company that will insure the car. And then finally, get that thing registered.