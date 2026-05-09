Before You Buy A Used 996 Porsche 911, Check If This Has Been Fixed First

Sometimes, the desire to preserve automotive tradition can propel radical change. Take the 1997-2005 996 generation of the venerable Porsche 911, for example. To save the lineage of its quintessential icon from safety- and emissions-mandated extinction, all Porsche had to do was change almost everything about it. Notably, the new models switched from air- to water-cooled engines dubbed the M96, but it still performed and was instantly identifiable as a 911. There were, however, some hiccups.

The most notable problem is a well-known mechanical gremlin that sits at the heart of the M96: intermediate shaft (IMS) bearing failure. IMS failure happened to enough 986 and 996 engines to earn a class action lawsuit that Porsche settled. Porsche fans likely know this already, but if this is your first foray into buying a used 996, check if it's been fixed. It can provide absolutely no warning beyond minuscule metal shavings in the oil filter, or maybe a leak by the rear main seal — both of which could be caused by other problems.

The part wasn't designed to be serviced, so there's no official maintenance interval. Very nice examples of cars with over 100,000 miles and no documented IMS service exist, but other examples with under 25,000 miles have went through IMS replacement. The good news is that even if it wasn't fixed, there are proven preventative IMS bearing remedies on the market — as well as unaffected 996 variants.