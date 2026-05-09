These 11 Cars Would Be Awesome Junkyard Finds For Your Next Project

Having mechanical skills is a cheat code. But also having the patience to browse online junkyard listings — or to physically peruse a lot full of broken-down cars — is a recipe for a criminally cheap four-wheeled score. Every single day, clean title cars are shoved into a pull-a-part lot for minor damage or simple mechanical issues that previous owners either didn't know how to fix or didn't have the time to.

So what makes a "good" junkyard find? It's a subjective question based purely on who is answering, but one might say that an enthusiast-appreciated car is a great place to start. In other words, something that enough people (including you) are interested in enough to work on, share information about, and sell parts for. A good junkyard car may also be fairly simple to wrench on and generally reliable, giving it a higher chance of existing mechanical soundness and greater degree of ease during the project's process.

Each of the cars in this piece follow at least one rule (or both) from this rubric, in addition to one additional qualifier — all 11 of these cars are based on real junkyard listings we found Copart. If you're one of those automotive superheroes with the patience to spend a day or two searching and the wrenching skills to fix up your own junk, let these picks serve as some inspiration for your next automotive endeavor.