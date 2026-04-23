I'm An Empty Nester Who Needs An Electrified Ride! What Should I Buy?
Mark lives in Pittsburgh, and with the kids leaving the house, he will no longer need his minivan. He wants something electrified, either PHEV or full EV, that is good for local errands and campus visits. With a budget of up to $60,000, what car should he buy?
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Here is the scenario.
Soon-to-be empty nester with an aging minivan. I work from home so vehicle will mostly be used for local errands, with occasional porter trips to college dorms. My wife drives an Accord Hybrid and we like it, and it gets terrific fuel economy, so I feel like this next vehicle should be at least a plug in hybrid if not fully electric. We have a steep driveway and I curse myself every time one of our cars can't make it up due to even a thin layer of snow or ice (and yes I have snow tires mounted every fall and removed in the spring). Previous Audi A4 and Volvo XC70 had no problems on the driveway. I test drove an MDX hybrid and liked it but was concerned that the model is about to be replaced, and it's probably bigger than we need. Tesla Model Y seems to hit the mark but I'm concerned about build quality and customer service nightmares. Also Elon is a tool. My budget is up to $60,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $60,000
Location: Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: PHEV/EV, AWD, reliable
Doesn't want: A big thirsty truck
Expert 1: Tom McParland - Don't Overspend If You Don't Have To
Well Mark, with the kids out of the house it's time to live a little, but not too much. While a $60,000 budget gives you access to a lot of compelling options, I would suggest you bank a chunk of that cash for some empty nester adventures, because the used EV/PHEV market is full of savings.
While you can really have your pick of almost anything at that price point, I am going with somewhat of a wildcard choice with the Acura ZDX. The ZDX is essentially a re-skinned Blazer EV/Lyric, with Acura styling and switchgear. However, since you have a GM EV platform at its base level, charging and service access is easy. The interesting thing about the Honda/Acura EVs is they tend to depreciate a little steeper than their GM counterparts. This means an even better buy in the used market. For example, here is a 2024 top-spec ZDX Type S, with 500 hp, and only 4700 miles for just under $40,000
Expert 2: Andy Kalmowitz - A Yinzer who deserves the standard of the world
I don't really "get" Pittsburgh. Don't get me wrong, I love "The Pitt," but after spending four years at Penn State University Park and meeting like six people from western PA who weren't weirdos, I'm sort of out of the entire region. Still, you seem like a nice enough guy, so I'm going to hook you up with the exact vehicle you're looking for. What you need, my Terrible Towel-loving friend, is a Cadillac Lyriq. There's really nothing else out there that's going to check every single box you're looking for, all while giving you the niceties we've come to expect from Cadillac's fleet of EVs.
Any EV would be perfect for what you're planning to do, and the Lyriq's fantastic ride quality will soak up the miserable roads of the 'Burgh with ease. Going for a dual-motor all-wheel-drive car should also solve your driveway issues, and, while GM isn't without its issues, at least you won't be giving Elon any money. Plus, you get added niceties like Super Cruise and a bangin' AKG audio system to make trips to visit your kid in college that much more enjoyable.
You're really spoiled for choice when it comes to picking out a Lyriq. There are hundreds of gently used ones within 300 miles of Pittsburgh alone. Unfortunately, if you want to go new, you'll have to hunt for a deal or settle for a base car, as the starting price is right up against your budget's top-end. You could always go with the smaller Optiq, though — another brilliant car. Anyway, I did some hunting and found an amazing Lyriq for you in Ohio. It's certified pre-owned, red on the outside with a dark blue(!!!) interior and has under 20,500 miles on the clock! Mark, I made sure to find you a fully loaded Lyriq, because it's what you deserve. Think of how nice those cooled seats are going to be on a muggy Pittsburgh day.It's time for you to travel in style. It's time for you to travel in a Lyriq.
Expert 3: Amber DaSilva - Mid-life crisis be upon ye
Mark, I'm sorry my coworkers are cowards. They saw you — an empty-nester — suggest crossovers, and they just went along with it. Well let me tell you straight: You don't need a crossover. You don't need ride height or cargo room or all those seats. What you really need is a reward, for all those years worked and kids raised. You, a man freshly freed of the responsibilities of parenthood and with enough of a car budget to have clearly done well for yourself, deserve a Lexus LC500H.
The Lexus LC is a longtime favorite of the staff here, because there are few recent cars on the market (especially at a comparable price point) that offer what it does in terms of comfort, refinement, and ability to still kick the tail out when you feel like having fun. Yet that ability to kick the tail out is exactly what'll help you climb your snowy driveway — a limited-slip rear differential, which keeps both rear wheels turning when power is applied. No more getting stuck at the bottom of the driveway while one wheel stays still and the other does "My Cousin Vinny." In the Lexus, especially with snow tires, you'll have no problem getting anywhere you like.
But why a coupe over your seemingly preferred crossovers? Well, Mark, because you deserve a treat. You've recently found a level of freedom that takes many years to attain, and you deserve to live that freedom to the fullest. Plus, the Lexus is a comfortable enough grand tourer that you may well look forward to those college-visit road trips. Sure, it won't help on move-in, but the selling dealer only wants $49,000 for this Lexus — there's room in your budget to rent a U-Haul for move-in day.
Mark, get yourself an LC500H. Our years on this Earth are precious and fleeting, and we all deserve to enjoy every second we spend here. Banish the once-a-year concern of moving someone into a dorm from your mind, and get a car that suits the other 99% of your driving: Something comfortable, sleek, and interesting.