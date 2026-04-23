I'm An Empty Nester Who Needs An Electrified Ride! What Should I Buy?

Mark lives in Pittsburgh, and with the kids leaving the house, he will no longer need his minivan. He wants something electrified, either PHEV or full EV, that is good for local errands and campus visits. With a budget of up to $60,000, what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario.

Soon-to-be empty nester with an aging minivan. I work from home so vehicle will mostly be used for local errands, with occasional porter trips to college dorms. My wife drives an Accord Hybrid and we like it, and it gets terrific fuel economy, so I feel like this next vehicle should be at least a plug in hybrid if not fully electric. We have a steep driveway and I curse myself every time one of our cars can't make it up due to even a thin layer of snow or ice (and yes I have snow tires mounted every fall and removed in the spring). Previous Audi A4 and Volvo XC70 had no problems on the driveway. I test drove an MDX hybrid and liked it but was concerned that the model is about to be replaced, and it's probably bigger than we need. Tesla Model Y seems to hit the mark but I'm concerned about build quality and customer service nightmares. Also Elon is a tool. My budget is up to $60,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $60,000

Location: Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: PHEV/EV, AWD, reliable

Doesn't want: A big thirsty truck