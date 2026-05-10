11 New SUVs With Impressive Towing Capacity

Everybody knows you buy a pickup truck if towing is a priority. That's not what we're talking about today. For a certain kind of buyer — the one who wants to haul a boat on Sunday afternoon and still roll up to the school pickup line on Monday without looking like they just came off a jobsite — you need something that can wear both hats. Sure, you've seen your share of SUVs on the highway barely keeping it together while dragging an RV that's clearly testing the limits of physics, let alone the spec sheet. But modern SUVs are better than that. Buy the right one, stay within reason, and you can absolutely get something that tows real weight without turning your daily driver into a compromise.

That's what this list is about. It's not a definitive ranking of the highest tow ratings (your favorite might not be here), but a look at the different ways automakers are sneaking real capability into vehicles that don't scream "tow rig." And while your average sedan can tow surprisingly well, that's not the point either. Keep in mind that in some cases, the vehicles on this list will require options or packages to get to their advertised towing capacity, but these are SUVs that can handle the big(ish) stuff and then disappear into a mall parking lot like nothing happened.