What Is Title Washing And How To Spot It

From shady car dealers to worries about reliability, buying a used car can be a minefield for buyers. Title washing makes matters worse. It's the illegal practice of hiding a negative title history by transferring registration to a state with less restrictive laws and procedures. As a result, a used car can have a salvage or flood background that isn't reflected on the title certificate. Title washing can also occur in other situations, such as when previously flooded supercars are sold at auction and buyers then try to cover up the damage.

The extent of title washing is hard to pin down. By some estimates, 1 in 325 used cars have a washed title. That translates to 0.30% of cars, which might make the chance of buying a vehicle with a sketchy title seem slim, but it amounts to thousands of dollars in lost value per automobile. A car with a salvage history can be worth 20% to 40% less than a clean-title counterpart.

The best defense is not to rely only on printed title documentation. A vehicle history report may show a title brand (salvage, flood, etc.) from a previous registration state. Companies like Carfax, AutoCheck, and GoodCar access the same title data from the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) –a federally run database that compiles DMV data from different states.