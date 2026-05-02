In 2000 Consumer Reports Said This Was The Best Car It Tested, Now They're Dirt Cheap

Depreciation can work for or against you, depending on where you find yourself in the car ownership process. The Mercedes-Benz E320 is one example of how depreciation can work in your favor if you're on the hunt for a bargain. At one time, it was a high-end statement backed by positively glowing reviews from the automotive experts at Consumer Reports (CR), who declared it the best car they tested in 2000.

Among other things, Consumer Reports' road test report notes that the E320 impresses on account of its well-balanced ride quality, excellent body control, generous space, and a comfortable, ultra-quiet cabin. Naturally, these features didn't come cheap.

Originally, the E320 had an MSRP of around $50,000 (about $96,000 in today's money) when new, meaning it was an out-of-reach luxury item that only drivers with deep pockets could afford to buy. This is no longer the case, however, as the E320 has plummeted in value to the point that it's now available for less than five figures.