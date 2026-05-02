In 2000 Consumer Reports Said This Was The Best Car It Tested, Now They're Dirt Cheap
Depreciation can work for or against you, depending on where you find yourself in the car ownership process. The Mercedes-Benz E320 is one example of how depreciation can work in your favor if you're on the hunt for a bargain. At one time, it was a high-end statement backed by positively glowing reviews from the automotive experts at Consumer Reports (CR), who declared it the best car they tested in 2000.
Among other things, Consumer Reports' road test report notes that the E320 impresses on account of its well-balanced ride quality, excellent body control, generous space, and a comfortable, ultra-quiet cabin. Naturally, these features didn't come cheap.
Originally, the E320 had an MSRP of around $50,000 (about $96,000 in today's money) when new, meaning it was an out-of-reach luxury item that only drivers with deep pockets could afford to buy. This is no longer the case, however, as the E320 has plummeted in value to the point that it's now available for less than five figures.
How much is the E320 going for these days?
So how much would you pay for an E320 in 2026? CarGurus currently has 2000-model-year Mercedes-Benz E320 sedans listed for as low as $6,860, including shipping. This means that the E320 has lost at least 86% of its original price. Meanwhile, over at J.D. Power, a 2002 E320 sedan with 174,000 miles on the clock is listed for $3,868. For a little more, you can grab an E320 wagon with modest miles on the clock, evidenced by this 91,000-mile example on Classic.com that sold for $4,700 in late March. This, of course, assumes you're big on practicality.
The wagon offers 21.2 cubic feet of cargo space with all seven seats in use and up to 69 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down. That compares to 15.3 cubic feet of room for the E320 sedan. No matter the style, the 210-generation E320 comes with a 3.2-liter M112 V6 engine that generates 221 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque, directed to the wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission. In case you were wondering, it's essentially the same engine found in the likes of the Chrysler Crossfire, W209 CLK 320, and 163-series ML 320, but it makes a smidgen more power here.
That being said, rust is a common problem with these cars. So you might want to check thoroughly for rust, especially around parts most prone to it, such as the front wheel wells, bottoms of the doors, and under the trunk, before completing the purchase.