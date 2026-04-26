Why Are Oil Leaks Common In Air-Cooled Porsches?

Should you trust an old car? That question will always net a wild array of different answers. Some will throw out that all-time favorite, "they don't make them like they used to", usually followed by a monologue of how unreliable new sensor-crazed cars are. Okay, there is some truth to that, but let's just place the rose-tinted spectacles on the night stand for just a moment, and remember what old-school motoring is actually like.

Cars wouldn't start in the morning, they rusted, and they leaked — even the nice ones. And yes, that's our segue into the world of old-school Porsches. You can spend as much as you like here – millions certainly – but don't be fooled into thinking that spending the big bucks will net you a problem-free classic experience. Vintage Porsches of the air-cooled era are known for constantly leaking oil.

The problem is largely down to heat cycling. The constant thermal cycles equate to shrinking of rubber gaskets and seals, which is why old Porsches tend to start springing leaks. Of course there are other culprits at play here too, such as limited usage of the car, the age of the gasket or seal itself, and oil exposure. And while air-cooled Porsches aren't solely cooled by air, without coolant to help, these engines do run extremely hot, which too can contribute to the degradation of rubber seals and gaskets.

Factor in the horizontal construction of the engine, which means oil constantly rests upon the gaskets, and gravity will soon do its thing by exposing any weaknesses in the gaskets. So no, classic Porsche owners aren't just being difficult when they tell you "hey, they all leak". They're actually pretty much spot-on.