Cash Vs Credit: Here's How Experts Think It's Best To Pay For A Car In 2026

In my car-selling days, we had a mix of buyers at the dealership. Some paid cash, but more financed their purchases. There was leasing, too, but that's another story. Taking out a loan is logical because not everyone can pay for a five-figure purchase out of pocket. Still, many of my customers felt comfortable writing checks. It made sense, as the dealership was in a wealthy area.

These buyers wanted to avoid paying interest or dealing with the hassle of monthly payments. And some, frankly, didn't want others peering into their personal financial details that come with applying for a loan. A few were under the mistaken impression that they could get a better deal by paying cash — the opposite was true. Facilitating financing (called indirect lending) is a "significant source of profit for a car dealership," says Ray Shefska, founder of CarEdge and former car dealer. That practice translated into a higher paycheck for me when I worked as a salesperson and later in the finance and insurance (F&I) department. On occasion, we could flip a cash customer into a borrower by dangling a better price on the car.

In today's market, even if you can pay cash, it's worth considering taking out a loan to buy a car. Zero- or low-interest financing can put your cash to better use, and you may drive away with a better deal. However, that's not always an absolute. Understanding the realities of the 20/4/10 rule can also provide more insight into financing a new car.