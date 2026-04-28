These Are The Best-Selling Cars So Far In 2026

The year 2026 has already proven to be just as absurd as, if not moreso than, the prior few unprecedented years, and remember it's only April. The chaos that U.S. President Donald Trump has caused is impacting virtually every single industry, but certainly the auto industry. His decisions to suddenly dissolve EPA fuel economy regulations and remove the $7,500 federal EV tax incentive have effectively turned automakers' billion-dollar investments in alternative fuels into worthless dust, and their profits are hurting. Tariffs are costing automakers and consumers as well, and don't get me started on the cost of gas.

New car sales have slumped as a result of the inflation Trump has caused, as well as the absurd average cost of new vehicles nowadays, but people still need cars to get around. Generally speaking, car sales numbers are trending down so far in Q1, but the top-selling vehicle in the country still managed to move over 150,000 units between January 1 and March 31, with a few other models hot on its tail. This is a ranking of the top 25 best-selling vehicles in Q1 of 2026 that's is based on estimates from Cox Automotive.