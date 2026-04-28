These Are The Best-Selling Cars So Far In 2026
The year 2026 has already proven to be just as absurd as, if not moreso than, the prior few unprecedented years, and remember it's only April. The chaos that U.S. President Donald Trump has caused is impacting virtually every single industry, but certainly the auto industry. His decisions to suddenly dissolve EPA fuel economy regulations and remove the $7,500 federal EV tax incentive have effectively turned automakers' billion-dollar investments in alternative fuels into worthless dust, and their profits are hurting. Tariffs are costing automakers and consumers as well, and don't get me started on the cost of gas.
New car sales have slumped as a result of the inflation Trump has caused, as well as the absurd average cost of new vehicles nowadays, but people still need cars to get around. Generally speaking, car sales numbers are trending down so far in Q1, but the top-selling vehicle in the country still managed to move over 150,000 units between January 1 and March 31, with a few other models hot on its tail. This is a ranking of the top 25 best-selling vehicles in Q1 of 2026 that's is based on estimates from Cox Automotive.
Rounding out the top 25
Many of the vehicles on this list are the ones you'd expect to see at the top of a best-selling list, but there are some surprises toward the end of the top 25. In descending order from the 25th best-selling car to the 11th best-selling car, the ranking is as follows:
25) Kia Telluride, 35,928 units
24) Kia K4, 37,220 units
23) Honda Accord, 37,317 units
22) Chevrolet Traverse, 37,849 units
21) Subaru Crosstrek, 38,497 units
20) Jeep Wrangler, 44,461 units
19) Kia Sportage, 44,704 units
18) Chevrolet Trax, 49,706 units
17) Jeep Grand Cherokee, 53,482 units
16) Subaru Forester, 54,152 units
15) Hyundai Tucson, 55,426 units
14) Honda Civic, 57,600 units
13) Toyota RAV4, 59,869 units
12) Ford Explorer, 61,387 units
11) Chevrolet Equinox, 61,398 units
Seeing the Toyota RAV4 in 13th place is a surprise, but it seems to be more a victim of its own popularity than a sinking sales stone. According to Car and Driver: "Toyota seems to be struggling to get enough units of the new, sixth-generation RAV4 to dealerships, as sales cratered by 48 percent year-over-year, with the now hybrid-only RAV4 sliding from its usual spot of third overall on this list." The Ford Explorer, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee are having great starts to 2026, though, with the Explorer experiencing a 30% sales increase compared to this time last year, and Jeep's Wrangler is up 17%, while the Grand Cherokee's sales are up 10%.
The top 10 best-selling cars so far in 2026
This part of the list is pretty much filled with the usual suspects, but generally in lower numbers than prior years.
10) Toyota Corolla, 62,574 units
9) Toyota Tacoma, 69,263 units
8) Nissan Rogue, 70,174
7) GMC Sierra, 74,319 units
6) Toyota Camry, 78,255 units
5) Tesla Model Y, Estimated 78,591 units
4) Ram Pickup, 94,425 units
3) Honda CR-V, 99,437 units
2) Chevrolet Silverado, 126,139 units
1) Ford F-Series, 157,841 units
The Honda CR-V is the best-selling SUV in Q1 this year, despite experiencing a 4% sales decrease compared to this time last year. The Toyota Camry is the best-selling sedan so far this year, and its sales actually increased 11% year-over-year, likely due to the fact that it was fresh off a redesign last year. The Ford F-Series takes the crown for best-selling vehicle so far this year, but even its sales are down when compared to this time last year.