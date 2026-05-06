10 Used Crossovers With Surprisingly Large Cargo Capacities

The Kia Soul is a case study in how boxy shapes maximize interior volume. The third-generation model, which has recently been discontinued, measures just 165.2 inches long, 70.9 inches wide, and 63 inches high, yet it has a sizeable 24.2 cu. ft. cargo capacity with all seats in place. Fold the rear seats, and the capacity grows to an astonishing 62.1 cu. ft. The second-gen Kia Soul is also great for hauling cargo. It has the same 24.2 cu. ft. capacity with the seats in place, and 61.3 cu. ft. with the rear seats folded. And at 163 inches long, it's even shorter than its successor.

But the last two generations of the Kia Soul are also good for carrying people, with both seating rows offering enough room for adults. The trunk also has a dual-level floor, which can be raised to deliver a flat loading floor with the rear seats folded. Yes, it's a very practical little thing, but we also found the 2023 Kia Soul GT-Line very charming. It's just a cool-looking car, and with the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with 201 hp, it's peppy off the line.

Unfortunately, the turbo-four was short-lived, with Kia discontinuing it for the 2023 model year. Still, you can get the third-gen Soul with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 147 hp. Prices for the third-gen model range from $13,000 to $18,000. Meanwhile, the second-gen Soul came with a weak 1.6-liter engine with 130 hp, a 2.0-liter unit with 164 hp, or as an EV. Prices for the second-gen model range between $7,000 and $16,000.