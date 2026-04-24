These 7 Heavy-Duty Vehicles Are Perfect For Your Next Side Hustle
When you do the math, it turns out that an alarming number of Uber and Lyft drivers are earning less than minimum wage. Between fuel, proper insurance, maintenance, and vehicle depreciation, it's easy to see how the ridesharing math just doesn't add up for a lot of drivers. Add food delivery to the mix — and the accompanying toll it takes on your mental health caused by arguing with faceless strangers over text about French fry temperature — and you can see why some of the go-to facets of the gig economy might be losing their luster.
So what's a struggling, likely underemployed human to do? Get a job? That sure doesn't seem like a way to justify buying a ridiculous heavy-duty vehicle like that 1996 Chevrolet C3500HD ramp truck you saw on Cars & Bids. No, you're an automotive enthusiast. And nothing says "automotive enthusiast" like talking yourself into a thin justification for a questionable vehicle purchase because it's really damn cool.
So join us for this list of gloriously overqualified work-vehicle archetypes that are bad personal cars but potentially compelling business tools — just capable enough to justify themselves if bought with a specific side hustle in mind. Be warned, though, that we're talking heavy duty here. If you dream of a fleet of Turo Teslas or the coveted Uber Black Navigator that doesn't quite cover its own lease payment each month, you're going to be disappointed.
A retired snow plow truck
Remember when kids would get a snow day off school and go door to door, shovel in hand, clearing sidewalks and driveways for a few bucks a pop? It was gig work before there was an app for that.
As an adult, you can scale this concept up into a proper income stream, though it definitely requires a bit more planning and preparation than just rounding up a couple of buddies once the accumulation begins. Since we're talking about side hustles and not full-time jobs here, you're going to be an owner-operator, and that means being responsible for everything from establishing clients to maintaining your gear and getting the right insurance. (In some parts of the country, drivers are crashing into snow plows every two days, just saying.)
You'll also need a truck. It turns out that you can buy fully-outfitted plow trucks readily, and they include all the hardware you need already installed. You can pick up the pieces of someone else's broken dreams of plowing by snagging a one-owner rig that was used for a few seasons. Alternatively, you can explore government auction listings for a decommissioned municipal truck. Just remember that it's a tough business and you'll find plenty of forums littered with the lamentations of folks with trucks trying to make the math add up. Oh, and it only snows sometimes, obviously. That's why it's called a side hustle.
A flatbed dually that's seen some things
If you own a pretty big truck with a flatbed (any age will do), there are more ways to put it to work than posting one of those "two guys with a truck" signs on a phone pole. Local delivery services that move large loads through independent contractors are a thing and so is hotshot trucking, where you run big, time-sensitive stuff where it needs to go on a case-by-case basis. There are websites that connect drivers with clients in either scenario, and all you'll need to get started is a suitable vehicle and enough know-how to load and drive it properly.
We can't speak to your know-how, but we will point out that as you look for a vehicle, this is one of those "sort-lowest-to-highest-price" situations. Because on one end of the spectrum you'll have six-figure "call for price" options and on the other you'll have a government surplus F-350 ready to be scooped up at auction. Your new side business — delivering rush-order pallets of replacement augers for a hog rendering plant that would very much like to resume operation before whatever's currently sitting in the hopper becomes a bigger problem — doesn't need a pristine dually that longs to tow a $200,000 RV through the Chick-fil-A drive-through. It needs the little engine that could — plus you, obviously.
There are other ways to get your foot in the door with gig work trucking, but it turns out that Amazon is hiring the most dangerous trucking contractors in the U.S. so maybe steer clear of all that for the time being.
A dump truck (yes, really)
The next time you're very importantly keeping an eye on a construction site or maybe a highway project, have a look at the dump trucks coming and going. Most look boringly professional. But pretty often you'll see one or two that feel completely out of place, with a mismatched door and maybe a poorly-made company logo magnet slapped haphazardly over the logo of the company that owned it previously. That could be you!
Dump trucks aren't cheap, but they are available. You could drop $185,000 on a pretty shiny one with almost no miles or instead try your luck at auction and see where you land. Either way, this is one of those gigs where you might want to have at least some semblance of a professional network to get started -– if you don't know anybody who needs things to be dumped, building a client base might prove to be an uphill battle.
Licensing and permits are a reality. And costs ranging from maintenance to fuel to insurance can be steep. Just remember that, perhaps more so than anything else on this list, you're getting into pretty serious heavy equipment territory, so maybe take a moment and watch this video of a dump truck smashing into a house from the dump truck's perspective while you're weighing the pros and cons of this particular opportunity.
A refrigerated delivery truck
First of all, once you're in this business you're going to call it a "reefer truck" like a grizzled old trucker, and that's objectively awesome. But the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) exists. And while it hopefully makes it less likely that you get E. coli from your bagged grocery store salad, it also creates some regulatory headaches if you're going to start driving food around town.
Whether you're comfortable going down the food road or not, there's other stuff that needs to be kept cold in transport, from flowers to electronics to cosmetics. And yes, there are online marketplaces that can help connect the people with the cold stuff to the people with the cold stuff trucks.
As for your truck? They're out there, from the high end to the potentially sketchy ones with an old lady on the side for some reason, and plenty in between. Just remember that refrigeration is serious business, and generally non-negotiable, so you really can't neglect the maintenance and put a sticker over the check engine light like it's a Craigslist BMW. Clients will expect temps in the range of 55 to -20 degrees, and in some cases way lower. But hey, take the cold plunge and you'll be joining your reefer truck colleagues in setting people straight about what that little door on the back of truck trailers is for.
A box truck with faded graphics still on it
If in the back of your mind you've always imagined a possible future where a down-and-out version of yourself goes bust and picks up the pieces driving a box truck in New York City, well, there's a good chance you saw "Rounders" too many times at the turn of the millennium.
Anyway, driving a box truck is a time-honored side hustle where you can do deliveries and arrange large item haulaway. Or, if you really want to make some cash without having to talk to anybody, drive around on trash day loading up all of that sweet, lucrative scrap. Once again, online exchanges can help you line up the work.
Of course, unless you have your very own Joey Knish waiting with some keys, you're going to need to find your own. The good news is that there seems to be no shortage of them out there, many available as promised with the vestiges of someone else's company on the side. And, by the way, they're basically all Isuzus. Seriously. Start paying attention on the road and you'll begin to appreciate the North American market dominance of the humble cab-forward Isuzu N-Series. And since you're probably going to end up with one of these anyway, you should probably at least think about this Red Bull box truck we found on Facebook Marketplace a while back.
An old utility truck with compartments for stuff
All of the entries on this list involve some degree of starting with the vehicle and working backwards to the gig, but this one does that more than the rest. All we know is that when we see these old utility trucks around, it's a fair bet that the person driving it has an impressive degree of competence in something and that those rows of compartments are doubtlessly full of all sorts of cool tools. Or maybe they're all just full of Lunchables and ratchet straps, who knows.
The point is that you can buy them. F550s with mobile air compressors and Silverado 3500HDs with rollout tool boxes and Rams with elaborate top racks are all out there, just waiting for their unique flavor of capability to perfectly complement your personal custom blend of talent and expertise. We don't know what you're good at, what it pays, or what licenses or insurance are required for you to ply the trade, but we do know this: with one of these things, you'll look like you know what you're doing.
A retired ambulance
First, just to get this out of the way: yes, you can be a gig worker paramedic. And no, that doesn't mean buying your own ambulance and tearing around your community delivering people to the hospital.
That said, retired ambulances are surprisingly easy to come by and represent an almost hilariously overbuilt platform with power, lighting, storage, and other heavy-duty underpinnings already there, ready for you to turn it into anything from a food truck to a mobile DJ studio.
Even if all you need to do is move stuff, we've made the case before that a cheap ambulance is all you need for heavy-duty hauling and we just kind of love the idea of taking a big, highly recognizable, and mechanically interesting vehicle and turning it into something super unique that takes the platform places it was never meant to go. Besides, if an old ambulance is good enough for the Ghostbusters, we're willing to bet that it's good enough for anybody.