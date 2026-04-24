These 7 Heavy-Duty Vehicles Are Perfect For Your Next Side Hustle

When you do the math, it turns out that an alarming number of Uber and Lyft drivers are earning less than minimum wage. Between fuel, proper insurance, maintenance, and vehicle depreciation, it's easy to see how the ridesharing math just doesn't add up for a lot of drivers. Add food delivery to the mix — and the accompanying toll it takes on your mental health caused by arguing with faceless strangers over text about French fry temperature — and you can see why some of the go-to facets of the gig economy might be losing their luster.

So what's a struggling, likely underemployed human to do? Get a job? That sure doesn't seem like a way to justify buying a ridiculous heavy-duty vehicle like that 1996 Chevrolet C3500HD ramp truck you saw on Cars & Bids. No, you're an automotive enthusiast. And nothing says "automotive enthusiast" like talking yourself into a thin justification for a questionable vehicle purchase because it's really damn cool.

So join us for this list of gloriously overqualified work-vehicle archetypes that are bad personal cars but potentially compelling business tools — just capable enough to justify themselves if bought with a specific side hustle in mind. Be warned, though, that we're talking heavy duty here. If you dream of a fleet of Turo Teslas or the coveted Uber Black Navigator that doesn't quite cover its own lease payment each month, you're going to be disappointed.