I'm Trading My Old Cayenne For An Efficient Commuter! What Should I Buy?

Matt just moved out to the Chicago suburbs and now has a 60-mile commute. He is worried that his 20-year-old Cayenne may give up the ghost on the way to work one day. He wants something big enough for the family, but won't cost him a lot on gas. With a budget of $30,000, what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario.

We just moved to the suburbs, and my 12 mile round trip commute is now 60 miles. I currently drive a 2006 Cayenne that is nearing the end (along with its 14mpg) and my wife has a 2014 Ford Escape with 100k miles on it, which currently acts as the family car for our 4 year old and 1.5 year old.

We are looking to replace my car before I end up stranded on the highway. Ideally, I'd get an EV for the commute, but our budget won't allow for anything new and I'm unsure the reliability of a used one. I don't want to spend more than $30,000

I have thought of getting strictly a high MPG commuter car, but with two kids, having an Escape as our largest car doesn't seem wise. The ideal car is a larger family car with high MPG...so yeah, not sure what to do!

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $30,000

Location: Chicago suburbs

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Room for the kids, good MPG, reliable

Doesn't want: Something too small