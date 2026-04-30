I'm Trading My Old Cayenne For An Efficient Commuter! What Should I Buy?
Matt just moved out to the Chicago suburbs and now has a 60-mile commute. He is worried that his 20-year-old Cayenne may give up the ghost on the way to work one day. He wants something big enough for the family, but won't cost him a lot on gas. With a budget of $30,000, what car should he buy?
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Here is the scenario.
We just moved to the suburbs, and my 12 mile round trip commute is now 60 miles. I currently drive a 2006 Cayenne that is nearing the end (along with its 14mpg) and my wife has a 2014 Ford Escape with 100k miles on it, which currently acts as the family car for our 4 year old and 1.5 year old.
We are looking to replace my car before I end up stranded on the highway. Ideally, I'd get an EV for the commute, but our budget won't allow for anything new and I'm unsure the reliability of a used one. I don't want to spend more than $30,000
I have thought of getting strictly a high MPG commuter car, but with two kids, having an Escape as our largest car doesn't seem wise. The ideal car is a larger family car with high MPG...so yeah, not sure what to do!
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $30,000
Location: Chicago suburbs
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Room for the kids, good MPG, reliable
Doesn't want: Something too small
Expert 1: Tom McParland - An Outlier, But A Good One
Matt, it seems you have the perfect use case for an electric vehicle. You are correct that most new ones are outside of your budget range, but you don't have to be all that concerned about the reliability of the used ones, as EVs tend to be, on average, more reliable than gas powered cars. While there are a lot of great pre-owned EV values at that $30,000 mark there aren't many that are "family car" sized as most of them tend to fall into that compact to midsize range. That being said EVs are usually roomier on the inside compared to a similar sized ICE car.
If you did want three-row option the Kia EV9 is an excellent choice, though finding these under $30,000 isn't easy. However, if you don't need a high spec version with the maximum range, short range versions with a respectable 230 miles are available with reasonable mileage. Here is a 2024 Kia Certified EV9 Light Short Range with only 26,000 miles for $29,500.
Expert 2: Daniel Golson - You deserve this
Given how you own a first-gen Porsche Cayenne I already know you're a man of taste, and I certainly wouldn't want you to have to make a downgrade, so I present to you a Volvo XC90 with the T8 plug-in-hybrid powertrain. But not just any XC90 — the top-of-the-line Excellence model, which is sure to be the rarest thing in the school pick-up line.
From the outside it looks like a normal XC90, aside from some extra polished window trim and badges, but open the doors and you're greeted with a seriously luxurious cabin. The Excellence tosses out the third row of seats, fitting a fixed center console between the pair of second-row rear seats and placing a glass partition between them and the cargo area. There are tray tables, ventilation and massage for the super adjustable seats, and even crystal champagne glasses. The kids will love that.Would you be just as happy with a regular XC90 T8? Definitely, especially if you go for one of the upper trims like the Inscription or R-Design that are also easily found within your budget for newer model years. And regardless of trim level, the T8 PHEV powertrain will get you 14 miles of electric range and 54 MPGe combined (or 25 mpg with just gas), which ain't too bad. But you want to be a Cool Dad, so you want the Excellence. This one is even in Chicago, and it has the super-rare body cladding accessory kit that makes it look even more low-key.
Expert 3: Amber DaSilva - Go EV
As cool as the '06 Cayenne is, Matt, I understand wanting something that doesn't require 20-year-old Porsche maintenance. I can even see how that would lead you to be hesitant around used EVs, but never fear — there's so much less to break on an EV, mechanically, that you ought to be fine with something that was built right the first time. I did try to meet your desire for a new EV, which can easily be done in-budget with the Chevy Bolt, but Daniel up above helpfully reminded me that a four-door, five-seat hatchback is simply impossibly small to cram two small children into. I digress.
With the Bolt off the table, there's a car that meets your needs and is bigger than your Escape: The Mustang Mach-E. Yes, you have to go a few years back to find one in your budget, but that should be fine. It'll certainly be a step up on the maintenance front from your 2006 Cayenne, I can assure you of that. There are actually a few early-2020s models available around you — I picked out this red one for $24,000 mostly because it had the best photography on AutoTrader, but you can find whatever set of colors and options you're looking for.The Mustang Mach-E will fit your kids, car seats, strollers, and whatever other child accoutrements you need. It'll get you from point A to point B with flagrant disregard for gas prices, and it shouldn't leave you stranded. Get yourself a Mach-E, it's the simple answer.