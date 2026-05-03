Here's How Much A 2021 Mercedes G-Wagen Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Six-figure vehicles attract attention for many reasons, but high depreciation rates can be appealing, especially if you're looking for a high-end ride. Take the case of the Mercedes-Benz G550, the company's flagship SUV (outside of the Maybach editions). A new G-Wagen today starts at an eye-popping $155,750 (all MSRPs covered in this article include destination charges), which is about three times the cost of the average new car. In other words, a fresh-from-the-factory G550 isn't a realistic purchase for many buyers.

But those looking for a burly Teutonic utility that's somewhat easier on the budget may want to consider a pre-owned G-Class. A good target is the 2021 model year. It's part of the current generation that was introduced in 2019, so you're not going too far back in automotive history to save money. This edition still has a V8 under the hood, unlike the less desirable inline-six engine that became the base powerplant in the 2025 G550. And a potential 35% depreciation rate can deliver substantial savings, albeit still at a six-figure price tag.

For a more complete look at this drop in value for the 2021 G550, we analyzed estimates from Edmunds and iSeeCars. To see how these projections play out in the real world, we looked at CarGurus marketplace pricing. Arguably, the G550 doesn't have a direct competitor, but to get a better perspective of its depreciation, we compared the Mercedes against the Lexus GX and Land Rover Defender.