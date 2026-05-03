How To Camp In Your Car Like A Pro

The single biggest mistake rookie car campers make isn't forgetting a can opener or parking on a slope — it's treating their sleeping setup like an afterthought. They simply crawl into the trunk, fold themselves into a sleeping bag like a human burrito, and spend eight hours staring at the headliner questioning every decision they've ever made. Spend some time planning your sleeping arrangements instead, and both your spine and mental health will thank you later.

At the heart of comfortably sleeping in your car lies, of course, a good mattress. And since you won't be carrying your bed around on your back, make sure to go beyond a regular roll mat. Memory foam camping mattresses, available in a variety of sizes, are cheap and comfortable — especially when you dress them up with a good pillow and a sleeping bag rated at least 15 degrees Fahrenheit. That means you'll feel warm even when the night is colder than your freezer.

But here's where things get genuinely clever: raised trunk bed platforms. These are elevated wooden or aluminum frames (which you can buy online or build yourself for under $100 in an afternoon) that sit above your cargo floor and create a flat sleeping surface with plenty of storage space underneath. You get to sleep comfortably on top like a real human being while all your gear disappears below. If you're going for the pre-built option, check out the popular Hele Car Camping Platform. If you're building your own, ensure you create a foundational frame strong enough to keep you from crashing through the bed and waking up impaled by a cooking utensil.