How Reliable Is A 2021 Tesla Model X?
Back during its launch in 2016, we referred to the Tesla Model X as being "the best promise of a future we could hope for." Unfortunately, CEO Elon Musk has no plans to extend the Model X's legacy, as Tesla is axing it in mid-2026. This makes the Model X a hot commodity in the used EV market. It helps that the 2021 version got stellar ratings from owners on Kelley Blue Book, with performance and reliability achieving scores of 4.8 and 4.7 out of five stars, respectively. 83% of owners rated it five stars, and 85% gave it a positive recommendation.
Keep in mind that prices for used Tesla cars have recently stabilized after seemingly falling off a cliff in early 2025. None were more affected by that disturbing trend than the Model X and Model S, which saw residual values drop over $50,000 in the first five years. Still, the buying market has since recovered from Elon Musk's far-right political views, with Tesla accounting for roughly 50% of used EV sales in May 2025.
The downslide and upswing have further increased the price disparity of a used Tesla Model X. Some go for as low as $18,300 while others rise as high as $73,000, depending on year, model, mileage, battery capacity, and so on. The 2021 model year is the sweet spot for a used Model X, with pricing ranging from $27,000 to $37,000. But despite its respectable secondhand price and favorable reviews, Consumer Reports rated the 2021 Model X to be much less reliable than other EVs of the same model year, giving it an exceptionally poor rating.
The NHTSA recalled the 2021 Tesla Model X 23 times
Consumer Reports' lack of enthusiasm comes from the 23 recalls issued by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that concern the 2021 Model X. These come courtesy of software faults, power steering issues, bugs in its full self-driving system, air bag problems, and — most recently — a faulty pad that prevents the driver from engaging the horn. NHTSA has also logged multiple user complaints that mainly concern steering faults, inoperative latches and linkages, electrical issues, and suspension problems.
Despite this, the 2021 Tesla Model X has a five-star NHTSA safety rating. It aced the front and side crash tests while getting the highest marks in rollover resistance testing. It also has a four-year/50,000-mile basic warranty, though that means a used example bought in 2026 will most likely be out of coverage. However, the electric drivetrain and EV battery warranties will cover up to eight years or 150,000 miles, and this should provide some peace of mind for potential buyers. All in all, the 2021 Model X actually has some quite mixed reliability. But long-time owners and exceptional safety ratings agree that it can still hold up well in the end.