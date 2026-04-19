How Reliable Is A 2021 Tesla Model X?

Back during its launch in 2016, we referred to the Tesla Model X as being "the best promise of a future we could hope for." Unfortunately, CEO Elon Musk has no plans to extend the Model X's legacy, as Tesla is axing it in mid-2026. This makes the Model X a hot commodity in the used EV market. It helps that the 2021 version got stellar ratings from owners on Kelley Blue Book, with performance and reliability achieving scores of 4.8 and 4.7 out of five stars, respectively. 83% of owners rated it five stars, and 85% gave it a positive recommendation.

Keep in mind that prices for used Tesla cars have recently stabilized after seemingly falling off a cliff in early 2025. None were more affected by that disturbing trend than the Model X and Model S, which saw residual values drop over $50,000 in the first five years. Still, the buying market has since recovered from Elon Musk's far-right political views, with Tesla accounting for roughly 50% of used EV sales in May 2025.

The downslide and upswing have further increased the price disparity of a used Tesla Model X. Some go for as low as $18,300 while others rise as high as $73,000, depending on year, model, mileage, battery capacity, and so on. The 2021 model year is the sweet spot for a used Model X, with pricing ranging from $27,000 to $37,000. But despite its respectable secondhand price and favorable reviews, Consumer Reports rated the 2021 Model X to be much less reliable than other EVs of the same model year, giving it an exceptionally poor rating.