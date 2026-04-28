9 Affordable Convertibles That Show Automakers Used To Make Cool Cheap Stuff

Most people don't really need a convertible. They lack space, make a bunch of wind noise on the highway, and are mostly useless if you live in a climate with discernible seasons. But the feeling of a top-down drive (we're talking about the car's top, to clarify) is an event of euphoria sweet enough to transcend the confines of climate. Whether your region has just one month of sun a year or 12, it's hard for us to disregard that convertible experience.

We'd argue that more cars should be convertibles. With the right scenery and sunshine, a regular car with a drop top can be even better than the same drive with a fixed-roof sports car. The only issue is that the car industry has largely ditched the idea of an affordable convertible. Blame it on sedans going extinct (which many older convertibles were based upon), the rise of the SUV, or a general lack of whimsy in the modern car industry; the answer is the same — we don't have as many affordable convertibles nowadays.

To demonstrate this argument, we went on a mission to present you with a group of convertibles that prove two things: that you can still own a convertible for cheap, but in order to do so, you'll almost certainly have to go back a decade — or two, or four — to find it. Additionally, we didn't want to cop out and present a bunch of heavily depreciated Jaguars or Aston Martins that would've cost six figures when new, meaning that all of these picks would have been considered "affordable" when they sat on the showroom floor. And who knows, maybe you'll see some convertibles you completely forgot about.