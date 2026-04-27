Here's How Much A 2021 Mazda CX-30 Has Depreciated After 5 Years
The Mazda CX-30 is a small crossover SUV that debuted for the 2020 model year. It runs on fourth-gen Mazda3 underpinnings and has inherited the shapely body style of its sedan- and hatchback-bodied stablemates. However, it also means visibility took a backseat, as the CX-30 and Mazda3 are among the newer cars with the worst visibility in recent driver surveys. But for those craving sharp handling and sporting dynamics in a small and well-appointed crossover, the CX-30 is among the best despite its practical drawbacks.
The 2021 Mazda CX-30 is the last model year offered with standard front-wheel drive and optional all-wheel drive. Mazda equipped all CX-30s with a standard AWD system starting in 2022. That model, particularly CX-30 Turbo variants with 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque (250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft with 93 octane fuel), was good enough for us to deem the CX-30 a driver's crossover.
But the 2021 CX-30 remains a stellar buy in the used car market, and it's worth noting how it fares against its rivals in depreciation and resale value. Kelley Blue Book estimates a 23% depreciation (around $4,812) in the last three years, with current resale and trade-in values at $15,650 and $14,800, respectively. That's compared with the Mazda CX-30's original starting MSRP of around $23,275 for the base trim and $35,275 for the range-topping Turbo Premium Plus model.
The Mazda CX-30 depreciates more slowly than the CX-5
Consider us amazed that the CX-30, which slots between the smaller CX-3 and larger CX-5, has held its value better than its siblings. The 2021 Mazda CX-5, for instance, has depreciated by over 40% in the same timeframe, almost double that of the 2021 CX-30. However, CX-5 values are on an upswing, with KBB estimating resale values at $17,200 and depreciation at 21 percent over the last three years.
On the other hand, the CX-30's depreciation curve is not as dramatic as that of the Hyundai Kona. KBB estimates a 30% depreciation rate for the 2021 Hyundai Kona (around $5,892), with current resale values at $13,300. The 2021 Mazda CX-30 has also held its own against the Subaru Crosstrek, with KBB estimating that 2021 Crosstreks have depreciated 30% since new. Granted that the Subaru has a higher base price than the Mazda, but the former's current resale value of around $16,700 is not far from the CX-30's.
Other valuation trackers offer better news
The resale value of a car will depend on many factors, such as the trim model, mileage driven, vehicle condition, and accident history (if any). Car Edge and Car Max have declared friendlier depreciation and value figures for the 2021 Mazda CX-30. According to Car Edge, the CX-30 has a five-year resale value of $21,764 based on a 36% depreciation after five years (it's worth noting that KBB's forecast covers three years only). This could hold for examples in excellent condition, with no accidents, and low mileage.
Meanwhile, CarMax resale values for the 2021 Mazda CX-30 are mostly based on mileage, trim model, and the average offers, and it estimates the value at $22,600 in 2023 and $19,400 in 2024. With the way things are going, CarMax data is almost in sync with KBB, but it doesn't change the fact that the CX-30 has held its value quite well.
The 2021 Mazda CX-30 S, Select, Preferred, and Premium variants have a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. The standard equipment includes LED headlights, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a slew of driver assistance systems, like adaptive cruise, automatic high beams, forward collision mitigation, and lane-keeping assist.