Here's How Much A 2021 Mazda CX-30 Has Depreciated After 5 Years

The Mazda CX-30 is a small crossover SUV that debuted for the 2020 model year. It runs on fourth-gen Mazda3 underpinnings and has inherited the shapely body style of its sedan- and hatchback-bodied stablemates. However, it also means visibility took a backseat, as the CX-30 and Mazda3 are among the newer cars with the worst visibility in recent driver surveys. But for those craving sharp handling and sporting dynamics in a small and well-appointed crossover, the CX-30 is among the best despite its practical drawbacks.

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 is the last model year offered with standard front-wheel drive and optional all-wheel drive. Mazda equipped all CX-30s with a standard AWD system starting in 2022. That model, particularly CX-30 Turbo variants with 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque (250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft with 93 octane fuel), was good enough for us to deem the CX-30 a driver's crossover.

But the 2021 CX-30 remains a stellar buy in the used car market, and it's worth noting how it fares against its rivals in depreciation and resale value. Kelley Blue Book estimates a 23% depreciation (around $4,812) in the last three years, with current resale and trade-in values at $15,650 and $14,800, respectively. That's compared with the Mazda CX-30's original starting MSRP of around $23,275 for the base trim and $35,275 for the range-topping Turbo Premium Plus model.