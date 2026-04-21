This Is The Cheapest New American Subcompact SUV You Can Buy
The Chevrolet Trax has earned several bragging rights since the second generation was launched in 2024. Not only is the Trax Chevy's second-best-selling SUV, it also sits atop the entire subcompact category, outselling rivals like the Kia Seltos and Honda HR-V. Last year, the Bowtie brand sold over 200,000 examples, according to GM Authority. For 2026, the Trax has another claim to fame: it's the least expensive new subcompact SUV you can buy from an American brand. The price of entry starts at $23,495 (which includes destination charges, as do the other prices mentioned here).
That's a statement that the marketing people from General Motors are sure to love, but let's put those words into perspective. In 2026, GM is technically the only American automaker to offer subcompact SUVs. The forgettable Ford EcoSport exited the arena after 2022. Stellantis killed off the Dodge Hornet before the 2026 edition ever reached showrooms. Plus, it was a lot more expensive and fell into the compact category.
So, Chevy, take the win where you can. However, it's not the cheapest new subcompact SUV. We'll cover that below. And what about the Chevy Trailblazer, another made-in-South Korea small utility? This Trax stablemate has a base price of $25,095.
About Chevy Trax pricing
The Trax's value comes down to individual expectations. In a 2024 article, Jalopnik said, "the Chevy Trax didn't have to be this good." Of course, that was when the base price was $2,000 lower than it is today. Nonetheless, it scored points in the bang-per-buck factor.
Buyers should know how and why Chevrolet continues to deliver the Trax so cheaply. It starts with simplicity. Power comes from a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine making 137 horsepower. It's a mill we called "not exactly silky, or nice to listen to" in that 2024 story, but the Trax is almost half the price of the cheapest Lexus SUV (the UX). Chevy also skips all-wheel drive in favor of a front-wheel-drive-only configuration.
The automaker cuts back on some of the standard bells and whistles. Rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring are part of a $395 upgrade package. Meanwhile, adaptive cruise control requires stepping up to a higher trim. The base trim also has 17-inch steelies instead of the aluminum wheels on the higher 1RS and LT grades. None of this is surprising; it just explains the Trax's bargain-basement price for the entry-level LS trim.
Other cheap subcompact SUVs
The title of the least expensive new subcompact SUV (and one of the cheapest new cars for 2026) belongs to the Hyundai Venue — the base SE trim stickers at $22,150. Like the Trax, it only has front-wheel drive, but gets its power from a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, albeit with fewer ponies (121 horsepower). Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert aren't available on the cheapest Venue.
At $24,275, the Nissan Kicks S is about $900 more than the Trax. However, some driver-assist aids (blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert) are standard. Its naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces 141 horsepower. All-wheel drive is optional.
The other usual subcompact suspects (Kia Seltos, Toyota Corolla Cross, Honda HR-V, Subaru Crosstrek, Hyundai Kona, Volkswagen Taos, Mazda CX-30, and Buick Envista) all start north of $25,000 (with freight) for the 2026 model year. Last year, there were additional offerings below the $25,000 threshold. The Kia Soul started at $21,895, and the Kicks Play (a rehash of the first generation) cost $23,375. These models weren't carried over into 2026. However, a quick check of Autotrader still shows some new units in dealer inventory.