This Is The Cheapest New American Subcompact SUV You Can Buy

The Chevrolet Trax has earned several bragging rights since the second generation was launched in 2024. Not only is the Trax Chevy's second-best-selling SUV, it also sits atop the entire subcompact category, outselling rivals like the Kia Seltos and Honda HR-V. Last year, the Bowtie brand sold over 200,000 examples, according to GM Authority. For 2026, the Trax has another claim to fame: it's the least expensive new subcompact SUV you can buy from an American brand. The price of entry starts at $23,495 (which includes destination charges, as do the other prices mentioned here).

That's a statement that the marketing people from General Motors are sure to love, but let's put those words into perspective. In 2026, GM is technically the only American automaker to offer subcompact SUVs. The forgettable Ford EcoSport exited the arena after 2022. Stellantis killed off the Dodge Hornet before the 2026 edition ever reached showrooms. Plus, it was a lot more expensive and fell into the compact category.

So, Chevy, take the win where you can. However, it's not the cheapest new subcompact SUV. We'll cover that below. And what about the Chevy Trailblazer, another made-in-South Korea small utility? This Trax stablemate has a base price of $25,095.