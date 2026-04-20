5 EV Buying Tips I Had To Learn The Hard Way

If you hate feeling trapped in the endless cycle of some random world event blowing up your gas budget every few years, electric vehicles offer a tempting alternative. Sure, higher fuel prices can increase energy costs across the board, making it more expensive to charge your EV, but you should still save money overall. EV technology is advancing at a rapid pace, though, and what may have been good advice 10 years ago can be seriously dated.

The good news is, you have me, a guy who bought his first EV eight years ago, and who also has a knack for screwing things up, even when they're supposed to be simple. I'm also in the middle of a two-year lease on a 2024 Fiat 500e with an official EPA-estimated range of 141 miles — tiny by modern standards. Oh, and did I mention I just moved to an ever-so-slightly less rural area in Georgia, and now I can't charge at home unless I want to risk a fire by running an extension cord out the window? And somehow, my EV ownership has worked out just fine, even with a recent road trip in the books.

With more Americans buying pre-owned EVs now that gas is expensive again, I wanted to share a few lessons I've learned over the years. Not as some out-of-touch influencer with an ideal life and too much money, living in a high-dollar EV paradise, but as a regular guy who lives in an apartment, can't afford to shop at Publix, and doesn't live anywhere close to California. Hopefully, this real-world advice feels a little more grounded and realistic.