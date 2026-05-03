Is The 2025 Kia EV9 Reliable? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

The boxy-looking Kia EV9 is an obvious choice if you're looking for an all-electric SUV that is designed with big families in mind. It is stylish, spacious, generously equipped, and drives surprisingly well, as we found in our review of the 2024 Kia EV9 GT. It's so good, in fact, that Consumer Reports chose it as one of the best EVs to buy in 2025. High praise indeed, but as we've already established, it's not cheap. Pricing begins from $56,395 with shipping for the entry-level 2025 EV9 Light and reaches $75,395 for the range-topping GT-Line. If you're spending that much on an SUV, you're probably wondering if it is reliable.

As you may know, buying any car can be a gamble, but it helps to do your research before jumping headfirst into the decision. Organizations like Consumer Reports (CR) are often the first port of call for many car buyers, as its yearly survey of actual owners helps provide the information that consumers need to judge a car's reliability before buying it. As far as the 2025 Kia EV9, results from CR's survey show subpar reliability, with powertrain and build quality being the major trouble spots. The survey places the EV9 below rivals like the Rivian R1S and the now-discontinued Tesla Model X in rankings, meaning that it's one of the worst new vehicles when it comes to predicted reliability according to the site.